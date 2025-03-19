Coral Club Forms Inaugural Scientific Advisory Board

Coral Club North America forms its first Scientific Advisory Board, enlisting top PhD experts to enhance product innovation, research, and wellness leadership

It is a privilege to have such highly sought-after experts join us, their profound knowledge of scientific research and technology will help to strengthen the commitment to health, wellness, nutrition” — Vladimir Ovsepian, CEO of Coral Club

LAS-VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Club North America - wellness company, recently announced the formation of its inaugural Scientific Advisory Board. Comprising three seasoned PhDs, the board will reinforce Coral Club’s expertise by providing expert guidance on product development, industry trends, emerging technologies, nutrition, and product claims. These highly qualified experts bring deep experience in product development, scientific research, and innovation.

Each board member is a published author in leading peer-reviewed journals, has served on multiple Scientific Advisory Boards, and holds patents in their respective fields.

“It is a privilege to have such highly sought-after experts join our board,” said Vladimir Ovsepian, CEO of Coral Club. “Their profound knowledge of scientific research and technology will help Coral Club strengthen its commitment to health, wellness, nutrition, and lifestyle. We are thrilled to welcome them to our team.”

The three inaugural Scientific Advisory Board members include:

Ralf Jaeger, PhD, MBA, FISSN – Dr. Jaeger is a postdoctoral scholar in bio-organic chemistry at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, California. He earned his doctorate degree in organic chemistry from the University of Bonn in Germany. His scientific career began with developing new bioactive ingredients for a leading multinational company, where he quickly advanced from director of research and development to vice president of marketing and sales. Dr. Jaeger also holds an MBA from the University of Würzburg, Germany, and previously served as acting global business manager of Functional Foods before co-founding the global consulting firm Increnovo LLC. An award-winning speaker and inventor, he has conducted numerous clinical studies on sports nutrition, as well as brain, joint, heart, and gut health. He is a recognized expert in pro-, pre-, and postbiotics. Dr. Jaeger is a certified sports nutritionist (CISSN) and a fellow of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (FISSN). Additionally, he serves as an associate editor for prominent peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (JISSN) and Probiotics and Antimicrobial Proteins (PAAP).

Michael Lelah, PhD, MSc, MBA – Dr. Lelah has authored over 30 peer-reviewed publications and holds multiple patents. He has contributed to technical standards at the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) and has played an active role in trade organization governance at AHPA, the International Alliance of Dietary/Food Supplement Associations (IADSA), the Natural Products Association (NPA), and the Organic & Natural Health Association (ONHA). His expertise spans the entire supply chain, from agricultural sourcing and ingredient development to clinical studies and consumer product innovation. His research includes biochemistry, cardiovascular health, analytical chemistry, and nutrition. Dr. Lelah holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tory Parker, PhD, MS -- Dr. Parker is a passionate nutritional scientist, educator, and product development professional. He earned his PhD in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, with a focus on food processing, food chemistry, and human nutrition. Before his scientific career, he was a marching band leader and concert musician for eight years, as well as a competitive and performance ballroom dancer for nine years. With five years of experience as a university professor and 15 years in the industry, Dr. Parker has a deep understanding of how strong scientific research supports product innovation. He has developed more than 100 products, published over 30 peer-reviewed scientific papers, and holds one patent. Most importantly, he enjoys product innovation and witnessing firsthand how great products positively impact lives.

Coral Club was founded in 1998 in Toronto, Canada, with the goal of providing people with what they need most — clean, 'living,' and biologically available water. Currently, Coral Club has over 270 offices and showrooms across 23 countries and offers international shipping to 127 others. Coral Club’s priority is to promote a healthy lifestyle, from the culture of consuming healthy products to the development of positive thinking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.