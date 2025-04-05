State University of Zanzibar and Astria Learning Advance Plans for AI-Powered Global eCampus Initiative

SUZA partners with Astria Learning to launch a fully digital 100% Online , AI-powered eCampus delivering 29 postgraduate programs across East Africa.

ZANZIBAR, TANZANIA, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) and Astria Learning, a global education technology company, are moving forward with a visionary collaboration to establish a fully digital, AI-powered eCampus designed to deliver market-relevant, 100% online academic programs.

The initiative, introduced during a strategic meeting at SUZA’s main campus, aligns with the university’s bold transformation into a premier innovation-driven institution and regional leader in digital higher education. The proposed partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access, enhancing student experience, and positioning graduates for global leadership through flexible, technology-enabled learning.

“This collaboration represents a significant step toward SUZA’s mission of becoming a student-centered university of first choice,” said Dr. Jeff Bordes, CEO of Astria Learning. “Together, we are reimagining what it means to deliver quality education—equipping students with the digital tools and competencies to thrive in the global economy.”

Transforming Access to World-Class Learning

The proposed Global eCampus initiative will offer a broad portfolio of graduate, postgraduate, and professional programs—delivered fully online and powered by AI-driven educational technology. With academic leadership from SUZA and digital expertise from Astria Learning, the programs will focus on high-demand fields such as Business Administration, Information Technology, Accountancy, and Finance.

These flexible, industry-aligned programs are designed to meet the needs of working professionals and aspiring leaders across the region and beyond, enabling learners to study from anywhere while advancing their careers.

Empowering Learners, Strengthening Institutions

By partnering with Astria Learning, SUZA will deliver a world-class digital learning experience at regionally competitive tuition rates, opening doors for both domestic and international students to access premium education. The collaboration also supports SUZA’s commitment to innovation, inclusion, and academic excellence—core pillars of its Smart University strategy.

“This partnership will help us dramatically expand our educational reach and empower learners with future-ready skills,” said The Vice Chancellor of SUZA. “It aligns with our values and our vision of producing graduates who are not just employable, but exceptional.”

About the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA)

The State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) spans nine campuses across Unguja and Pemba islands, each offering a distinctive and enriching academic environment—including the historic Vuga campus in UNESCO-listed Stone Town and the seafront Nkrumah campus overlooking the Indian Ocean. Guided by its Chancellor, His Excellency Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, SUZA is dedicated to delivering quality education, fostering innovation, and developing future-ready leaders equipped with the knowledge and skills to drive sustainable development in Tanzania and beyond.

About Astria Learning

Astria Learning is a global education technology provider partnering with institutions in more than 16 countries. Its innovative services include AI-powered learning platforms, digital libraries, student tablets, and full-service Online Program Management. Astria’s mission is to democratize education by making high-quality, flexible, and globally competitive learning accessible through technology.

