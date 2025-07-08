Performance Nutrition Market to Surpass USD 85.4 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Focus on Fitness and Endurance

Performance Nutrition Market

Global performance nutrition market to double by 2035, driven by rising fitness trends, endurance sports, and demand for functional supplements.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global performance nutrition market is projected to grow substantially from USD 41.8 billion in 2025 to USD 85.4 billion by 2035, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of fitness regimens, endurance sports, and wellness-oriented lifestyles across various age groups and demographics is a major contributor to the market’s growth trajectory.This expansion is supported by a surge in demand for tailored supplements such as protein powders, energy boosters, electrolyte drinks, hydration enhancers, and muscle recovery solutions. Both amateur and professional athletes are increasingly integrating performance-enhancing nutrition into their routines, creating significant opportunities for industry players.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8084 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global performance nutrition market is projected to reach USD 85.4 billion by 2035.2. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2035.3. The market is valued at USD 41.8 billion in 2025.4. North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2035.5. Demand for clinical-grade supplements is significantly increasing.6. Digital health tools are driving personalized nutrition adoption.7. Corporate wellness programs are fueling market expansion.8. Convenience-driven formats like RTD shots and effervescent tablets are gaining popularity.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Performance Nutrition Market:Prominent players in the market Glanbia plc, Nutrivo LLC, Bare Performance Nutrition, Champion Performance, DSM, Nestlé, Nutrition & Biosciences (IFF), and Abbott among others.Growth Drivers:Rising participation in endurance sports like marathons, cycling, and triathlons is pushing demand for high-performance nutrition products.Consumers are increasingly opting for clinically-supported functional supplements that promote energy, stamina, and rapid recovery.A strong shift towards affordable and effective formulas is evident, with cost-sensitive consumers contributing significantly to market volume.The digitalization of fitness and nutrition—through apps, trackers, and AI-powered meal planning—is driving personalization and boosting long-term engagement.Strategic Outlook:As younger consumers lead the surge in gym and fitness participation, the demand for functional, on-the-go, and personalized nutrition is rapidly intensifying. Brands are responding with innovative delivery formats and targeted solutions that cater to cognitive performance, joint health, weight management, and holistic wellness. The coming decade is expected to witness a greater focus on clinical research, sustainable packaging, and traceable ingredient sourcing—cementing performance nutrition as a mainstream, indispensable component of modern health.Performance Nutrition Market News:In August 2024, DSM-Firmenich launched new sports nutrition solutions with up4probiotics and HMO science to support muscle health, immune function, and gut performance. The solutions address the needs of athletes who want personalized nutrition and recovery, merging advanced microbiome science with consumer-driven formulation to take performance and well-being in sports nutrition to new heights.In April 2024, GHOSTintroduced its first protein cereal in partnership with General Mills, combining retro flavors with functional nutrition. The better-for-you cereal provides a crave-worthy breakfast choice, embodying GHOST's entry into the food category and dedication to cutting-edge, lifestyle-aligned products.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8084 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Performance Nutrition Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The performance nutrition market is segmented by product into hydration boosters, protein supplements, energy boosters, meal replacements, and custom formulations. By form, it includes RTD beverages, powder mixes, bars, gummies, and capsules. Consumption categories are before, during, and after training, as well as training-independent. Sales channels are offline (supermarkets, convenience and specialty stores, pharmacies, D2C) and online (brand websites, e-commerce). Regionally, it covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:According to a revised industry report released by Fact.MR, revenue from the global dietary supplement market is projected at US$ 190.12 billion in 2024 and has been evaluated to expand at 8% CAGR to reach a value of US$ 410.46 billion by 2034-end.Revenue from the global sports nutrition market is projected to increase from US$ 25.23 billion in 2024 to US$ 63.09 billion by the end of 2034. According to this updated study released by Fact.MR, demand is forecasted to increase at a notable CAGR of 9.6% between 2024 and 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact Us:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

