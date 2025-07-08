KingsCrowd Founder Chris Lustrino Joins GECA Steering Committee as Strategic Advisor

Welcoming Chris Lustrino to the GECA Steering Committee as a Strategic Advisor.

Data-Driven Investment Pioneer Brings Institutional Expertise to Advance Global Equity Crowdfunding Vision

We're building toward a truly borderless investment ecosystem. Data and analytics strengthen our ability to create real outcomes for founders worldwide.” — Chris Lustrino, Founder & CEO of KingsCrowd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) today announced that Chris Lustrino, Founder and CEO of KingsCrowd , has joined GECA's steering committee as a strategic advisor. This strategic appointment significantly strengthens GECA's mission to create a transparent, data-driven global investment ecosystem that transcends traditional geographic boundaries.Lustrino brings a unique combination of institutional finance expertise and entrepreneurial innovation that positions GECA to accelerate its advocacy for borderless equity crowdfunding. His appointment comes as the global equity crowdfunding market approaches $5.4 billion by 2032, with cross-border investment emerging as a critical success factor for campaigns worldwide.Transforming Private Markets Through Data InnovationAs founder of KingsCrowd, Lustrino has built the equity crowdfunding industry's most comprehensive data platform, tracking over 10,000 companies and analyzing more than $3 billion in deals across Regulation Crowdfunding and Regulation A+ markets. His platform serves tens of thousands of investors and hundreds of institutions, providing the analytical infrastructure that makes private market investing accessible and transparent."Companies are staying private longer, and retail investors are finally gaining access to opportunities that used to be reserved for venture capitalists," said Lustrino. "The landscape has shifted, and data is playing a bigger role than ever in helping investors and founders make informed decisions across global markets."KingsCrowd's track record speaks to Lustrino's vision: $7 million raised from over 4,000 investors, seven strategic acquisitions, and $2 million+ in assets under management through their innovative KingsCrowd Capital fund, which uses proprietary algorithms to invest in highly-rated startups.From Wall Street to Main Street InnovationLustrino's career trajectory reflects the evolution of modern capital markets. After developing his analytical expertise at L.E.K. Consulting conducting due diligence for private equity clients, he recognized the transformative potential of democratized investment access. His subsequent work supporting travel-tech company Freebird through its acquisition by Capital One demonstrated his ability to bridge traditional and innovative finance sectors.In 2018, Lustrino founded KingsCrowd with a bold mission: to make private markets "look and feel like public equity markets" through comprehensive data and analytics. Recent strategic acquisitions of CrowdCheck, the leading legal advisory firm for investment crowdfunding, and Lustro, a premier investor relations platform, position KingsCrowd to serve the entire equity crowdfunding lifecycle.Strategic Vision Aligned with Global MissionLustrino's data-driven approach perfectly complements GECA's advocacy for regulatory harmonization and cross-border investment facilitation. His research has revealed that over 500 companies with revenues between $1 million and $300 million have successfully leveraged equity crowdfunding, challenging traditional assumptions about when companies should seek public investment."This isn't just about filling gaps between traditional funding rounds," Lustrino emphasized. "We're seeing established companies with real traction choosing crowdfunding as a strategic tool for growth, community building, and long-term investor engagement - regardless of geography."Andy Field, GECA Steering Committee Lead, commented: "Chris brings exactly the type of institutional expertise and innovative thinking GECA needs to advance our borderless crowdfunding vision. His success in democratizing access to private market data aligns perfectly with our mission to break down barriers in cross-border investment."Accelerating GECA's Global ImpactLustrino's appointment strengthens GECA's growing influence as the alliance expands beyond 60+ member organizations across four continents. His expertise in quantitative analysis and market intelligence will prove invaluable as GECA advocates for:- Regulatory harmonization that enables seamless cross-border investment- Industry standards that enhance transparency and investor confidence- Technological innovation that reduces friction in global capital flows- Data infrastructure that supports informed investment decisions across jurisdictions"We're building toward a truly borderless investment ecosystem," Lustrino noted. "The addition of comprehensive data and analytics strengthens both our reach and our ability to create real-world outcomes for investors and founders worldwide."Industry Recognition and Thought LeadershipBeyond platform building, Lustrino has established himself as a respected industry voice through his fintech publication Simple.Innovative.Change and analytical market reporting. His expertise earned recognition as a finalist for the 2018 LendIt Fintech Journalist of the Year, cementing his reputation for insightful analysis of alternative investment markets.Looking Forward: A Data-Driven FutureAs GECA continues expanding its global advocacy efforts, Lustrino's pioneering work in developing proprietary rating algorithms and AI-powered investment tools positions the alliance's members to benefit from cutting-edge approaches to deal evaluation and market analysis."The future of private market investing is digital, data-driven, and global," Lustrino concluded. "I'm excited to work with GECA's network to ensure that future benefits investors and entrepreneurs everywhere, regardless of where they're located."About Chris LustrinoChris Lustrino is the Founder and CEO of KingsCrowd, the leading data and analytics platform for equity crowdfunding. Prior to founding KingsCrowd, he worked as a consultant at L.E.K. Consulting and supported the growth of travel-tech startup Freebird. He is also founder of Simple.Innovative.Change, a fintech publication focused on alternative investments and lending. Chris holds a degree from a leading university and has been recognized for his contributions to fintech journalism and market analysis.About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is an international organization dedicated to advancing regulatory harmonization, market development, and best practices in equity crowdfunding worldwide. GECA advocates for a borderless investment ecosystem where capital flows freely to innovation regardless of geography, bringing together platforms, regulators, and stakeholders to shape the future of global investment. Learn more at thegeca.org.GECA General EnquiriesEmail: andrew@thegeca.orgWebsite: thegeca.orgJoin the Mission:Visit https://thegeca.org/join/ to learn about membership opportunities for platforms, service providers, and industry stakeholders committed to advancing borderless equity crowdfunding.

