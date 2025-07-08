Minister Siviwe Gwarube delivers Basic Education Dept Budget Vote speeches in Parliament, 8 and 10 Jul
The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will present her department’s Budget Vote speeches in Parliament this week. Minister Gwarube will reflect on the priorities she set during her first budget vote and appraise Members of Parliament on the progress achieved during her first year in office.
Her address will cover key areas including:
- The SAFE Initiative and the ongoing process to eradicate pit toilets in schools.
- Advancements in mother-tongue based bilingual education.
- Expansion of access to Early Childhood Development (ECD); and
- The strategic reorientation of the basic education system to strengthen the foundations of learning.
Details of the Budget Votes:
National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Budget Vote Date: Tuesday, 8 July 2025
Time: 14:00
Venue: Marks Building, Parliament, Cape Town
National Assembly Budget Vote
Date: Thursday, 10 July 2025
Time: 16:00
Venue: Parliament, Cape Town
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover both budget votes. Media will also be granted opportunities to interview Minister Gwarube after her addresses.
Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.