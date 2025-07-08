2025 ThreeBestRated® Award-Winning Acupuncturist Dr. Ning Li Brings World-Class Pain Management Techniques To Canada
ThreeBestRated® is an amazing platform that helps the top-performing businesses to stand out in their region and helps them with increased loyal customers.”LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coveted ThreeBestRated® award for 2025 in Acupuncture has been presented to Ning Li from Lethbridge Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Clinic. Dr. Li is a Registered Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner and Acupuncturist who is determined to provide high-quality pain management treatment to his clients with precision and compassion. His strong determination and years of clinical experience have helped him earn the ThreeBestRated® award consistently since 2020.
Dr. Ning Li felt excited about receiving the award for yet another time and shared, “ThreeBestRated® is an amazing platform that helps the top-performing businesses to stand out in their region and helps them with increased loyal customers.”
Continuous Improvement and Pursuit of Excellence
Beyond his precision, experience and knowledge, Dr. Ning Li is known for his deep desire for continuous improvement and learning. Committed to continuous learning, the past year has been more than just another 12 months of practice for him. He has entered a new realm of acupuncture—has deepened his knowledge, especially in muscle injuries and chronic conditions—and has solidified his reputation for diagnosing and treating pain syndromes more effectively and accurately, accelerating relief in clients.
For instance, let's take Piriformis syndrome, a condition known to be tricky. Thanks to his deep knowledge in the field and understanding of advanced techniques, Dr. Li can provide his patients with complete relief with just one or two treatments.
Dr. Ning Li’s International Education Journey
In October 2024, Dr. Ning Li traveled to Beijing and Guiyang, China to refine his practice. The eight intensive days of advanced acupuncture training—four days of lectures and four days of internships—gave Dr. Li hands-on experience with the world’s top acupuncture techniques that have been awarded the First Prize of the National Science and Technology Progress Award of China—a prestigious recognition granted by the National Health Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology.
The result? With a 95% clinical cure rate for conditions such as disc herniation, disc bulging, and knee pain, Dr. Li has successfully treated numerous patients and helped them restore mobility and quality of life without the need for invasive procedures, since his return from China.
“No matter how long the journey of learning will be in the future, I will always uphold my philosophy of continuous improvement, follow the world's best acupuncture masters, learn from them, pass on their acupuncture techniques and concepts, and dedicate what I have learned to Canada, the most beautiful and free country in the world, and the Canadian people,” Dr. Li said.
Dr. Li’s advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques have redefined what patients can expect from acupuncture care in Canada.
About Dr. Ning Li
Dr. Li, a second-generation acupuncturist, has carried forward the legacy of his father–who helped people with Traditional Chinese Medicine techniques for over 5 decades. With a caring attitude, Dr. Li has been providing courteous and professional treatment. Most of his clients experience tremendous results in one or two sessions—which sheds light on his efficiency.
Dr. Li leads Lethbridge Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Clinic, where he offers treatments to motor & neural systems, respiratory issues, fertility issues for men & women, cardiac issues, dermatological issues, digestive disorders and more. Besides these treatments, he also offers Chinese massages and Chinese herbal treatments. To know more about the services he offers or to book an appointment, visit lethbridgeacupunturistdr.com.
