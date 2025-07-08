The International Order of Fantastic Professionals Announces New Business Division to Expand Global Impact

Dr. Allen Lycka International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) , which honors and empowers visionary leaders worldwide, has expanded its reach with the introduction of a dynamic new division: the International Order of Fantastic Businesses (IOFB). This latest initiative is designed to recognize and elevate purpose-driven companies that exemplify innovation, leadership, and impact. Building on the IOFP’s growing tradition of excellence, the IOFB connects exceptional organizations with a global ecosystem of influence, visibility, and opportunity to ensure not only that professionals leave a legacy but also that businesses and movements created by leaders are set to leave a legacy too.“The IOFB is a natural evolution of our mission,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of the IOFP and now the new business division, IOFB. “Just as we uplift professionals through recognition and connection, as we grow the time is now to extend that same transformative experience to businesses committed to leading with purpose and leaving a legacy.”Rather than being a standalone entity, the IOFB is a strategic addition to what the IOFP already offers—uniting forward-thinking professionals who are not just growing but growing with intention. Through selective membership, companies chosen by the IOFB benefit from elevated brand positioning, meaningful collaboration across industries for added growth, and access to exclusive resources for those who wish to stand alongside their business. It’s more than a membership—it’s a movement to spotlight and grow enterprises shaping the future.The IOFP will soon be releasing more details about the new business division and how to apply for membership.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) The IOFP is a distinguished global network of change-makers , entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who are committed to bold innovation and lasting impact. With members spanning industries and continents, the IOFP continues to champion those who dare to think differently.Learn more at www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on IOFP initiatives and what’s next for the IOFB contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comFor media inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

