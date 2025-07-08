Dr. Gordon Searles Inducted into the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

Dr. Gordon Searles International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

Internal medicine specialist and dermatologist receives the Champion of Dermatologic Excellence Award

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gordon Searles is a dually certified Internal Medicine Specialist and Dermatologist who practices treating each patient as an individual with unique needs. As the founder of Searles Dermatology & Aesthetics , the goal is to provide compassionate and effective care in an environment that fosters each patient’s understanding of their condition and its management.He welcomes a diverse group of patients with general dermatology needs or conditions that require subspecialty expertise. Dr. Searles has been practicing in the Edmonton, Alberta, Canada area for the past 22 years. Founding his company in 2009, he completed his Internal Medicine training at the University of Ottawa and his Dermatology training at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta. He also holds a Master of Science in Experimental Medicine and was Programme Director of Residency Training for Dermatology for ten years.Dr. Searles participates in the training of primary-care and dermatology resident physicians in the Edmonton area. In addition to Dr. Searles’ dedication to the daily practice of dermatology, he is committed to the future of the specialty. He has spoken on various topics locally, nationally, and internationally, and he has had the privilege of serving in the following national leadership positions: Clinical Professor of Medicine for the University of Alberta, past Treasurer for the Canadian Dermatology Association, past President for the Canadian Dermatology Association, and President for the Pacific Dermatology Association."The IOFP inducted Dr. Gordon Searles for his accomplishments and accolades, and his commitment to his patients' unique needs, which also earned him the Champion of Dermatologic Excellence Award, and we are proud to have him as an honorary member," said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of IOFPHe has also received numerous honors from the University of Waterloo, the University of Alberta, the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery, the Academy of Pharmaceutical Physicians and Investigators, and the Canadian Dermatology Association.About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a distinguished global network of visionary leaders committed to excellence, purposeful collaboration, and creating meaningful change. Spanning diverse industries, IOFP members are innovators and changemakers who strive to lead with impact and address today’s most critical challenges. Discover more at www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on IOFP initiatives and media inquiries, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com

