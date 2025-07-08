Dr. Gordon Telford Inducted into the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Dr. Gordon Telford International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

Creator of Cloud Vitamin Creams receives Lifetime Achievement in Dermatologic Innovation Award

We are honored to induct Dr. Gordon Telford into the IOFP, and his contribution to the field of dermatology earned him the Lifetime Achievement in Dermatologic Innovation Award.” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gordon Telford’s Dermatology practice was simple – help people feel healthy, safe, and beautiful. Dr. Telford began his award-winning dermatological research in 1988 and soon thereafter received the prestigious Barney Usher Award for Original Research. As the creator of Cloud Vitamin Creams, he is now widely regarded as a leading authority on topically applied vitamins. He is frequently asked to share his knowledge publicly on the radio and television,Now that Dr. Telford has retired as a Dermatologist, he is passionate about sharing his knowledge and expertise with the world. Cloud Vitamin Creams is a composite of his life's work, the latest research on skin and vitamin science, and 40 years of Patient Trials. The goal is to help prevent and treat common skin diseases and to share these groundbreaking Topical Vitamin Creams with the world. Cloud Vitamin Creams enhance what we naturally produce in skin, and are completely backed by science."Dr. Gordon Telford's contribution to the field of dermatology and his innovative spirit has changed the landscape of how we care for our skin, and is the precedent for our inducting him into the IOFP and prsenting him with the Lifetime Achievement in Dermatologic Innovation Award," says Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals Cloud Vitamin Creams utilize only the most chemically active forms of vitamins and natural ingredients known to modern dermatological research. Dr. Gordon Telford, Cloud's founding scientist, is a pioneer in topical cosmeceutical creams, holding fellowships at leading dermatological and medical institutions across North America. The line-up of Cloud products is the result of extensive data gathered both in the lab and from 45 years of consultative experience with patients.About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a distinguished global network of visionary leaders committed to excellence, purposeful collaboration, and creating meaningful change. Spanning diverse industries, IOFP members are innovators and changemakers who strive to lead with impact and address today’s most critical challenges. Discover more at www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on IOFP initiatives and media inquiries, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com

