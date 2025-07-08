Agent Review Partners with Agent Methods to Elevate Insurance Agent Credibility Online

Agent Review Logo Corp

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agent Review , a leading online reputation management platform for insurance professionals, has announced a strategic partnership with Agent Methods , a premier provider of custom insurance agent websites. This collaboration aims to enhance agent credibility and visibility online by integrating powerful review management tools with cutting-edge website solutions. For decades, Jonas Roeser, CEO of Agent Review, and Aaron Kassover, CEO of Agent Methods, have been at the forefront of developing tools and campaigns that bring nationwide awareness to insurance agents. Their combined efforts continue to empower agents with the digital resources needed to build trust and grow their businesses in an increasingly online-driven marketplace."Agent credibility is essential in today’s digital world, and our partnership with Agent Methods ensures that agents can seamlessly showcase their reviews directly on their websites," said Jonas Roeser, CEO of Agent Review. "By combining our reputation management tools with Agent Methods’ website solutions, we are making it easier than ever for agents to establish trust with potential clients."The integration between the two platforms is designed to maximize agent visibility and credibility. Agent Review’s Review Rotator enables agents to pull verified reviews from their Agent Review profile and display them on their custom-built Agent Methods website. Additionally, the Review Showcase feature from Agent Methods isnintegrated with Google and Facebook, allowing agents to solicit and display client reviews across multiple platforms. "Agent Methods has always been committed to providing insurance agents with professional, high-converting websites," said Aaron Kassover, CEO of Agent Methods. "By integrating Agent Review’s trusted review system, we are giving agents a seamless way to leverage their positive reputation and attract more clients. The synergy between our platforms is truly a game-changer." This partnership marks a significant step in the evolution of online credibility for insurance professionals, ensuring they have the tools they need to stand out in a competitive marketplace.About Agent ReviewAgent Review is a leading online reputation management platform designed to help insurance professionals establish trust and credibility. Through third-party verification, national press outreach, and profile optimization, the platform enables agents to collect and showcase positive client feedback effortlessly. Unlike Google Reviews, Agent Review allows consumers to leave reviews without requiring a Gmail account, making it more accessible and user-friendly. Additionally, Agent Review partners with Target Leads, a trusted name in the industry with nearly four decades of experience in lead generation and customer support for insurance professionals.About Agent MethodsAgentMethods is a comprehensive digital marketing platform tailored specifically for independent insurance agents and agencies. It offers a suite of tools designed to streamline online presence and client engagement. Key features include a user-friendly website builder with customizable templates, automated email marketing campaigns, and seamless integration with CRM systems like AgencyBloc and MedicarePRO. The platform's AMPlify service provides automated marketing solutions, including daily social media posts and monthly newsletters, to enhance client retention and cross-selling opportunities. With a focus on the insurance industry, AgentMethods empowers agents to efficiently manage their digital marketing efforts, leading to increased sales and improved client relationships.

