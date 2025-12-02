Essential Engine Appoints Andrew Saksa as Vice President of Strategic Channels

Essential Engine announces Andrew Saksa as its new VP of Strategic Channels, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and agent-focused marketing solutions.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essential Engine , a leading provider of personalized marketing solutions that help insurance agents build their brand in their communities, today announced the appointment of Andrew Saksa as Vice President of Strategic Channels. Essential Engine empowers agents with tools such as custom-branded magazines, digital marketing campaigns, social media management, and testimonial-driven experiences, helping them connect with clients, expand reach, and strengthen credibility.“Andrew brings a decade of experience working in the insurance vertical, having led the development of channels at Reminder Media,” said Bjorn Piltingsrud, VP Business Development and Strategy at Essential Engine. “His expertise in architecting scalable distribution strategies and fostering strong partner relationships makes him an invaluable addition to our team.”In his new role, Saksa will lead the development of high-impact partnerships with carriers, agencies, broker networks, and industry organizations. He will create programs that enhance agent productivity, improve client engagement, and strengthen compliance-driven processes. Saksa will also implement co-branded marketing solutions, optimize support for agents, and provide data-driven strategies that help partners grow their market share efficiently.Saksa is also an advisor for Agent Review , a platform focused on insurance agent visibility and credibility, which will be strategic in jump-starting the insurance vertical at Essential Engine. “I am excited to join Essential Engine and connect our platforms with strategic partners,” said Saksa. “My mission is to foster long-term relationships that accelerate growth for insurance advisors, brokers, and carriers nationwide, building on my decade of experience developing this vertical at Reminder Media.”About Essential EngineEssential Engine provides personalized marketing solutions that help insurance agents build their brand in their communities. Through tools such as custom magazines, social media management, digital campaigns, and testimonial-based experiences, Essential Engine enables agents to strengthen relationships, grow visibility, and increase credibility while delivering meaningful engagement with clients.

