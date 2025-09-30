Barrett Cummins Achieves Verified Agent On Agent Review, The Nation's Leading Verification Platform for Insurance Agents

I'm excited to receive Verified Agent status and to be part of what Agent Review is doing” — Barrett Cummins, Licensed Insurance & Financial Professional

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barrett Cummins , based in Sequim, Washington , has proudly earned Verified Agent status on Agent Review, the premier platform dedicated to enhancing consumer insurance education and reinforcing agent credibility."I'm excited to receive Verified Agent status and to be part of what Agent Review is doing," said Barrett Cummins. "The platform addresses a significant gap in the insurance industry by providing a trusted space for consumers to find credible agents and make informed decisions."Agent Review brings the popular review model used in other industries to the insurance sector. The platform enables consumers to better understand the risks of inadequate insurance coverage while offering a robust agent search feature. Consumers can review agents based on various criteria, including location, insurance expertise, experience, performance ratings, languages spoken, testimonials, military service, charitable involvement, state licenses, carrier appointments, and more. Additionally, consumers can share reviews and ratings of their experiences, providing valuable insights to guide future decisions.Agent Review is free for consumers and offers powerful tools like its language translation feature, which supports 22 different languages. This functionality is especially useful for non-English-speaking consumers or agents seeking to market to diverse communities. Platforms that cater to such needs are critical for both policyholders and potential clients."Eighty percent of consumers begin their insurance search online, often overwhelmed by the sheer volume of websites and information that suggest insurance is simple. Whether the product is straightforward or complex, many consumers still prefer the expertise of an agent over navigating an online platform alone. While the internet has made people great researchers, it doesn't necessarily equip them for effective plan design. Without a solid plan, the result is often failure," added Barrett Cummins.About Barrett CumminsBarrett Cummins – Licensed Insurance & Financial ProfessionalBarrett is an Olympic athlete who competed on the first U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team and is a proud inductee into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. Following her athletic career and leadership roles within the action sports industry, Barrett transitioned into financial services, bringing the same passion, discipline, and mentorship that defined her earlier career. For the past five years, she has built and led an agency of licensed financial professionals dedicated to educating and empowering individuals to build and protect wealth. Barrett is licensed in life, health, disability, long-term care, annuities, and individual retirement strategies. Drawing from her own experience as a self-employed professional, Barrett is deeply committed to helping clients take charge of their benefits and retirement planning with confidence and clarity.About Agent ReviewAgent Review is built around three core consumer principles: Education, Search, and Assessment. It provides unbiased education for consumers seeking information on insurance products, a comprehensive search function to find local agents, and assessment tools for consumers to rate their experiences. For agents, the platform offers two key value propositions: Visibility and Credibility.

