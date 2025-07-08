Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Joins U.S. Cabinet,  Congressional Leadership and Governors in  Announcement of National Farm Security Action Plan

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will join top leaders from President Donald Trump’s administration, members of Congress and other governors in announcing the rollout of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Farm Security Action Plan. The aim of this initiative is to protect American agriculture from foreign threats. The news conference will start at 8:00 a.m. (CT) tomorrow from the USDA Whitten Building in Washington D.C.

In addition to Gov. Pillen, event participants include Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Secretary of Defense Pet Hegseth, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

***Media Note*** This event is scheduled to broadcast on YouTube. An update will be provided with the link prior to the event.

 

