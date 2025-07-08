Bay Creek Resort and Club Acquired by Bay Creek Development Group

New Ownership Brings Fresh Vision, Major Investment, and Local Ties to Virginia's Eastern Shore

CAPE CHARLES, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Creek Development Group, led by Michael Schoenfeld and Samuel Silverman, has acquired the iconic Bay Creek Resort and Club from Preserve Communities. The transaction closed on July 2, 2025.Nestled between the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, Bay Creek is a one-of-a-kind coastal community located on Virginia's Eastern Shore. With a storied history and breathtaking natural beauty, Bay Creek is poised for an exciting new chapter under its new leadership."We are honored to take the helm at Bay Creek," said Michael Schoenfeld. "This community is a true gem, and we are committed to realizing its full potential as a vibrant, inclusive, and timeless destination."Schoenfeld and Silverman bring a strong track record of involvement in the development and financing of celebrated lifestyle and golf-based resort communities across the country—from 55+ communities in the Southeast, outside Charlotte and Atlanta, to premier golf-based resort neighborhoods like Snake River Sporting Club, Tamarack Resort, and Wohali."Bay Creek is deeply personal to both of us," said Samuel Silverman. "Mike grew up in North Carolina and spent summers exploring coastal towns along the Outer Banks and Carolinas. For him, Bay Creek feels like coming home. I bring a background in golf course development, including work with Jack Nicklaus over a decade ago. Together, we're bringing passion and experience to ensure Bay Creek thrives for generations to come."The new ownership group has already begun outlining key improvements and future developments:• New Amenities: Construction of the long-awaited Beach Club, expansion of racket sports, and enhancements to the Life Center are already underway. Bay Creek will continue its partnership with Troon Privé to deliver exceptional experiences for members and residents.• Residential Growth: Bay Creek will collaborate with local builders to deliver thoughtfully designed, move-in-ready homes that meet the needs of families and second-home buyers alike.• Sustainability & Design: The team will incorporate best practices from other high-end resort communities, with a focus on quality, sustainability, and timeless design.• Community Engagement: The group is committed to transparency and collaboration, pledging regular updates and ongoing dialogue with residents, stakeholders, and the Cape Charles community.Bay Creek's roots trace back to the vision of Dickie Foster, who sought to spark the revitalization of Cape Charles. While previous ownership groups faced challenges, Schoenfeld and Silverman are bringing significant capital, a bold vision, and a renewed sense of purpose to carry that original dream forward."Bay Creek is more than a development-it's a legacy in the making," said Schoenfeld. "We're here to honor its history, invest in its future, and build something that truly reflects the spirit of the Eastern Shore."For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.