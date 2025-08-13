EB5AN Surpasses 500 I-526E Approvals for Investors in Rural TEA EB-5 Projects

Rural EB-5 investments continue to provide one of the fastest paths to U.S. permanent residency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, a national leader in EB-5 investment fund management and regional center operations, announced today that more than 500 investors in its rural targeted employment area (TEA) projects have received Form I-526E approvals. This milestone reflects EB5AN’s consistent track record of success under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).The EB-5 program allows eligible foreign nationals to obtain permanent residency in the United States by making a qualifying investment in a U.S. business. The business must then use investors’ funds to create at least 10 jobs for American workers.Rural TEA projects offer several key advantages under the RIA. Most notably, they qualify for a lower minimum investment amount of $800,000—compared to $1,050,000 for non-TEA projects—and benefit from priority petition processing. These advantages significantly reduce both the financial threshold and the waiting time to secure immigration benefits.Indeed, investors in EB5AN’s rural projects are now regularly receiving work and travel authorization within weeks and I-526E petition approvals in less than a year, with some approved in as few as five months.In addition to reduced wait times and investment levels, rural EB-5 projects benefit from reserved set-aside visa availability. Under the RIA, 20% of all EB-5 visas are reserved for rural investments—twice the 10% allocated to urban (high-unemployment) areas. Critically, these rural set-aside visas are not currently subject to backlogs, offering a powerful advantage for investors from countries facing visa retrogression, such as China and India. While the unreserved EB-5 visa category may require waiting years due to visa limits, the rural set-aside visa category remains current as of August 2025 for all countries, meaning qualified investors can proceed through the immigration process without delay.Achieving over 500 rural TEA I-526E approvals is a major validation of EB5AN’s strategy and execution. The speed at which these petitions are being approved further highlights the real-world impact of the RIA’s reforms and EB5AN’s industry-leading practices. Historically, EB-5 petition processing could take years, but nearly all recent rural I-526E approvals for EB5AN investors have come in under one year. This reduction in processing time provides immense value to families seeking permanent residency in the United States, helping them avoid the lengthy uncertainty of the unreserved EB-5 category.“We at EB5AN are proud to help our investors take advantage of one of the fastest and most efficient pathways to U.S. permanent residency,” says Sam Silverman, managing partner at EB5AN. “Our rural TEA projects are carefully selected to meet USCIS requirements and provide reliable immigration outcomes. Reaching the milestone of 500 rural approvals is a reflection of our team’s deep expertise and our continued commitment to investor success.”Mike Schoenfeld, also a managing partner at EB5AN, adds, “Crossing the 500 rural I-526E approval mark shows just how effective rural EB-5 projects can be when properly structured and executed. We’ve focused on building high-quality rural investments that support immigration success, and the results speak for themselves.”EB5AN invites interested investors to learn more about the EB-5 immigration process and explore its currently available rural TEA offerings. Free consultations with EB5AN’s team of experts are available for those seeking to secure U.S. Green Cards for themselves and their families.To learn more, visit www.eb5an.com About the EB-5 ProgramCreated in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long served as a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals, including those living abroad and those on nonimmigrant visas, such as the H-1B, L-1, or F-1 visa. Since its inception three and a half decades ago, the program has generated billions in foreign direct investment and created hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs.About EB5ANFounded in 2013, EB5AN is a nationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. With a total development cost of more than $7 billion across its projects, EB5AN offers a portfolio of low-risk, high-quality investment offerings. The firm has served over 2,700 investors from 70+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.