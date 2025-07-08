Bravo Welcomes New Bosun Hugo Ortega to Below Deck Season 12

Hugo Ortega - Photo Credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Superyacht Captain, Mentor & Bronx Native Brings Purpose-Driven Leadership to the Series

Being on Below Deck is a chance to represent the underrepresented, show what modern leadership looks like, and inspire those who think they don’t belong in this world to dive in anyway.” — Hugo Ortega

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravo’s high-seas hit Below Deck is charting an exciting new course with the arrival of Hugo Ortega as the new Bosun in episode 6 of Season 12, which aired July 7 at 8PM ET/PT. A Bronx-born son of Dominican and Honduran immigrants, Ortega is a seasoned superyacht captain, recruiter, and educator, best known as the founder of Superyacht Sunday School Ortega left a six-figure engineering career to pursue a life of purpose on the water. With over a decade in the yachting industry and experience navigating over 100 countries, he now dedicates his time to mentoring aspiring yacht crew through his educational platform, Superyacht Sunday School.“Being on Below Deck is about more than just entertainment,” says Ortega. “It’s a chance to represent the underrepresented, show what modern leadership looks like, and inspire those who think they don’t belong in this world to dive in anyway.”Known for his disciplined yet empathetic approach, Ortega’s leadership style is grounded in mentorship, grit, and a deep respect for growth. Having helped hundreds break into the elite world of yachting, his on-screen presence reflects the real-life values he instills through his coaching and training.Below Deck Season 12 continues to showcase the exhilarating highs and stormy lows of working aboard multi-million-dollar yachts. With Hugo now leading the deck crew, fans can expect new dynamics, elevated standards, and a deeper look at what it means to lead with purpose.Catch Hugo Ortega on Below Deck Season 12, Mondays at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo and the next day on Peacock. To learn more about Hugo, visit superyachtsundayschool.com or follow him on Instagram , TikTok, and Facebook.A high-resolution image for press use can be found here For press inquiries or to arrange an interview with Hugo Ortega, please contact Sarah Lizzy Aversano at Roam Generation - sarah@roamgeneration.com.###About Hugo OrtegaHugo Ortega is a Superyacht Captain 500T, educator, recruiter, and founder of Superyacht Sunday School, a digital global platform helping aspiring crew launch careers in the luxury maritime industry. From his humble beginnings in the Bronx to captaining superyachts around the world, Hugo now mentors newcomers through accessible, expert-led courses that break down industry barriers. He also appears on Below Deck Season 12, bringing his experience and passion for adventure to the screen.

