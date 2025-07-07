Submit Release
House Bill 1676 Printer's Number 2045

PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - Sponsors

KOSIEROWSKI, GUENST, ISAACSON, GUZMAN, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, HOWARD, BRENNAN, MAYES, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, RIVERA, DOUGHERTY, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON, O'MARA

Short Title

An Act establishing the Nursing Shortage Assistance Program; and imposing duties on the Department of Labor and Industry.

Memo Subject

Nursing Shortage Assistance Program

