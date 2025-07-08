Flextank Provides Wineries with New Productivity Resources To Help Operations Improve Turnaround, Revenue and Margins

The new Winery Resource Page provides online tools, expert guidance, and winery production and project consultation tips that are designed to help winery operators reduce their OpEx overhead and increase their productivity, sustainability, and margins. Flextanks help wineries increase capacity, and reduce costs. Flextanks deliver controllable, stackable, sustainable production via adjustable oxygen-permeable surface area-to-volume ratio and related wall thickness and configuration. Flextanks help wineries create the space-efficiency, productivity, sustainabilitiy and revenue improvements. Wineries can reduce OpEx, and increase output and margin.

Wineries are struggling with increasing costs and shifts in customer demand. The new Winery Resource Page content is designed to help winery operators become more efficient and productive.” — Jonathan Smalley, Flextank CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flextank, the leader in advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks for wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage, today announced the company has developed a new Winery Resource Page that is provides wineries with information, tips, and methods to help them increase production and reduce costs.

The new Winery Resource Page provides online tools, expert guidance, and winery production and project consultation tips that are designed to help winery operators reduce their OpEx overhead and increase their productivity, sustainability, and margins.

The information guides winemakers through common challenges and requirements they face such as: how to increase production space, sustainability, efficiency, cuvee turnaround, cleaning, portability and productivity. These tools will help winery CFOs and winemakers:

• Estimate in real-time a Winery’s projected production, OpEx costs and potential revenue.

• Assess wine production vessel requirements by gallons or liters.

• Reduce overhead and OpEx costs, and expand capacity and production efficiency.

• Create new, sustainable long-term production and storage solutions.

The Winery Resource Page allows the winemaker or vineyard operator to send Operational Expense calculations to their email address, or contact Flextank directly for additional free consultation. The Winery Resource Page is available HERE https://flextank.com/winery-resources/

“Wineries and vineyard operators are under margin pressure now, and have asked us for insight on how to help them reduce their expense line and bring-to-market more sustainable, market-driven beverages more quickly,” said Flextank CEO, Jon Smalley. “For 25 years, Flextank has helped wineries reduce costs, create award-winning beverages, and increase revenue."

The Winery Resource Page also includes new information on how Vortex (egg-shaped) Apollo Vessels are the best shape for producing complex wines more quickly and efficiently. Apollo Vortex Vessels speed natural fermentation and increase beverage production turnaround. Apollo Vessels use the naturally occurring CO2 and heat evolution to simulate upward movement. At the top, the fermenting wine hits the cooler outside of the vessel and is drawn down the outer sides. This creates a vortex of healthy, performing yeast.

“Many wineries are struggling with increasing costs and shifts in customer demand. The new Winery Resource Page information and calculators are designed to help winery operators become more efficient, productive and revenue generating,” added Mr. Smalley. “We’ve created ideas to help winemakers reduce barrel and labor costs, and increase capacity.”

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks are made in the USA and have a lifetime guarantee. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient operations. More than 5000 craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for controllable, sustainable production. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: www.flextank.com. Phone +1-360-450-2694.

