U.S. Products 'Help Me Choose the Right Extractor' Application Helps Jan-San Pros Select the Best Machine for the Job

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning Extractors and the long-time manufacturer of Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, today announced the company has developed a free application that quickly and easily guides Professional Cleaners and Building Service Contractors through the sometimes-cumbersome prospect of identifying the best floor cleaning Extractor or Spotter for their operation.

The new “Help Me Choose the Right Extractor” Application guides purchasers through common floor cleaning requirements they face, such as: tank capacity, portability, small or large job size, multi-surface capability, moisture lift, stronger soil removal, and drying time. The App then allows the user to send the information to their email address, or contact U.S. Products directly for additional free consultation. The Help Me Choose an Extractor Application is available HERE (https://usproducts.com/help-me-choose/)

“We receive many calls from Professional Cleaning Operators who want to know which Extractor equipment will be best for their specific job and long-term business. It was clear that the market needed a simple, online workflow to help them select the right floor extractor and spotter equipment for their needs,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO. “Professional Cleaners can use the Application to help them find and specify the exact equipment that will quickly and effectively do the job right.”

Jan-San Operations Require High-Power Professional Extractors

Professional cleaning operations must be able to reach, clean and restore all surface types in all areas, including small rooms, confined areas, and stairwells. Varying carpets and floors require different pressure to clean – but not damage -- these surfaces. An adjustable 1200 psi multi-surface extraction system uses water pressure to clean surfaces, similar to a pressure washer. Adjustable psi multi-surface extraction systems allow users to scale cleaning to the exact amount of pressure needed to deep-clean all surface areas in a facility, such as: furniture, upholstery, carpet, tile and grout, cement, showers, and restroom floors.

The best portable, efficient extraction systems are designed to be compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and upholstery, to hard surfaces,

U.S. Products Extractors are the most durable, maneuverable, fastest drying and high psi floor cleaning extractors in the market, and are built in the USA. The U.S. Products Extractors allow work crews to continuously operate and cover large areas and finish incrementally more square footage in less time.

“We have always focused on providing Professional Cleaning and Building Contractors with the industry’s most durable, powerful, portable, high-capacity floor cleaning tools, consulting and support, that helps them achieve new levels of operational productivity and worksite revenue,” added Smalley.

U.S. Products Also Supports Former Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Customers

Recently, U.S. Products announced the company will support, and provide spare parts and sales of Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, Wands and Tools to former Jon-Don customers and dealers. The announcement was in response to market demand, following the announcement that Jon-Don would cease operations as of May 9, 2025.

“Prospector and EZ Spot Extractor users can now turn directly to us as their main source for spare parts, the best new floor care products, and expert advice on how to estimate better, reduce job time, and clean and restore surfaces easier. We are here for them,” said Smalley.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: https://usproducts.com/, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

