St. Johnsbury Barracks / Sexual Assault of a Minor (x2); Domestic Assault; Possession of Indecent Material
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24A2005352
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Tpr. Kyle Fecher
STATION: Vermont State Police- BCI Troop A, St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: July 2023- July 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterford, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Noah Young
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Epsom, NH
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 11, 2024, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks began an investigation into a report that Noah Young (23) of Epsom, NH had sexually assaulted a minor. Investigation concluded that Young committed multiple offenses, including Sexual Assault of a Juvenile (x2), Domestic Assault, and possession of incident material.
Young was located in New Hampshire by US Marshalls, and arrested on a warrant stemming from the above charges. On August 7, 2025, Young appeared in Caledonia County Criminal Court to address the charges, after which he was held for lack of $2000 bail. Young presented himself to the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks on August 14, 2025 for fingerprints and photographs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $2000.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
