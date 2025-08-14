Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Sexual Assault of a Minor (x2); Domestic Assault; Possession of Indecent Material

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A2005352

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Tpr. Kyle Fecher                             

STATION: Vermont State Police- BCI Troop A, St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: July 2023- July 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterford, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Noah Young                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Epsom, NH

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 11, 2024, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks began an investigation into a report that Noah Young (23) of Epsom, NH had sexually assaulted a minor. Investigation concluded that Young committed multiple offenses, including Sexual Assault of a Juvenile (x2), Domestic Assault, and possession of incident material.

 

Young was located in New Hampshire by US Marshalls, and arrested on a warrant stemming from the above charges. On August 7, 2025, Young appeared in Caledonia County Criminal Court to address the charges, after which he was held for lack of $2000 bail. Young presented himself to the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks on August 14, 2025 for fingerprints and photographs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/25 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex  

BAIL: $2000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

