Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,038 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Seeking Information

 



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3005608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                              

STATION: Berlin Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/13/2025 1413 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rt 2. Marshfield

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation / Attempted Assault on an Officer / Retail Theft

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is looking for information regarding a stolen blue Chevrolet Truck with Vermont registration: 404A638. The vehicle was involved in a retail theft from Bisbee’s Hardware in Waitsfield, Vermont on the evening of 8/12/25. On 8/13/25, Troopers were alerted the vehicle was seen back in the area near Bisbee’s Hardware. 

 

Troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin later encountered the vehicle at which point the operator attempted to ram a marked State Police cruiser. The vehicle then fled south on VT Route 100B travelling towards Waitsfield. Vermont State Police Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.

 

The Vermont State Police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the operator. If anyone recognizes the vehicle or the operator, we ask you to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin 802-229-9191 or the tip line.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Seeking Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more