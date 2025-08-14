Berlin Barracks / Seeking Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3005608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/13/2025 1413 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rt 2. Marshfield

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation / Attempted Assault on an Officer / Retail Theft

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is looking for information regarding a stolen blue Chevrolet Truck with Vermont registration: 404A638. The vehicle was involved in a retail theft from Bisbee’s Hardware in Waitsfield, Vermont on the evening of 8/12/25. On 8/13/25, Troopers were alerted the vehicle was seen back in the area near Bisbee’s Hardware.

Troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin later encountered the vehicle at which point the operator attempted to ram a marked State Police cruiser. The vehicle then fled south on VT Route 100B travelling towards Waitsfield. Vermont State Police Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.

The Vermont State Police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the operator. If anyone recognizes the vehicle or the operator, we ask you to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin 802-229-9191 or the tip line.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit