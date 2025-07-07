Tagging Bison at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

CANADA, July 7 - Released on July 7, 2025

Visitors to Buffalo Pound Provincial Park can now easily see where bison are in the park through GPS technology that identifies the herd's location and displays it on a screen in the Visitor Centre.

Fourteen bison have been fitted with GPS ear tags, which allows park staff to track their movements within the park, monitor the health of the herd, learn more about their grazing patterns and determine if current conservation efforts are effective. The project is a partnership between the Ministries of Parks, Culture, Sport and Agriculture.

"The Bison at Buffalo Pound are part of the area's history and they play a crucial role in the park's ecosystem," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "With this new tracking system, park staff can make sure both the bison and the land remain healthy. It will also help visitors create a deeper connection to nature and the cultural importance of these remarkable animals."

Bison were first introduced back into the park in 1972. Over the years the size of the herd has fluctuated as park staff learned about grazing patterns and how much space they need. The tracking system was installed to provide better data to support herd management.

"We often receive visitor inquiries about where the bison are in the park," Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, Park Manager Dave Bjarnason said. "The herd lives on 250 acres of rolling hills and is not always visible from the fence line. The display helps visitors determine if they can find a spot to see them up close, and it gives us another opportunity to educate people about the bison."

Saskatchewan livestock producers may also benefit from the information gathered at the park. The information will lay the groundwork for future projects about bison grazing behaviour and using technology to track livestock.

-30-

For more information, contact: