Global Empowerment Mission Expands LA Long-Term Wildfire Recovery Efforts To Mark Six Month Remembrance of Devastation

GEM To Implement Housing Recovery ADU Pilot Program, Small Business Grant Program, And Expanded Five Year Commitment With Over $9 Million Distributed To Date

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global nonprofit disaster relief organization Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) has been an important boots on the ground presence in Los Angeles County since January 9, 2025, under federal disaster declaration DR-4856-CA, in response to the catastrophic wildfires with a rapid and robust relief operation. Within the first 72 hours, GEM organization secured and outfitted a large, centrally located warehouse to serve as its logistical hub, enabling the rapid distribution of critical aid to affected families across Altadena, Pasadena and the Palisades, inclusive of any affected residents.

To date, GEM has distributed over $535,000 in direct cash assistance and over 8 million in In-kind, inclusive of their immediately actioned GEM BStrong Cash Card Program, over $500,000 in rental and small business recovery funding in Los Angeles County, and thousands upon thousands of necessity kits and emergency relief packages, (over 16,000), as a result of donor funds, donated product and support from many instrumental brands, individual donors and partner entities, from Goya to Pampers to Amazon, and many more.

On the heels of the six month remembrance mark of the devastation that occurred in Los Angeles leading to insurmountable and unprecedented housing destruction and grief, GEM is launching an expanded 5-year commitment to support long-term recovery, to continue their crucial efforts, with a focus on their housing and relocation services program. Following their Short-Term Housing Support Program which immediately took place, GEM has now been implementing their innovative GEM ADU Pilot Program modeled after its success in Hawaii following the devastating Maui Fires, where GEM is still active and present on the ground. This program enables families to remain on their property during rebuilding, avoiding dual burdens of rent and mortgage to foster sustainable home stability.

Other programs include The Small Business & Artisan Grant Program, which was actioned in response to the many business owners, artists, and entrepreneurs in Los Angeles County that had their livelihoods destroyed. Specifically targeting these individuals, GEM implemented its Small Business grant program which assists those who lost their businesses with financial support to be able to restart their work, regain income, and return to their craft.

In collaboration with Team Rubicon, GEM furthermore established an additional warehouse in San Pedro in April 2025, marking their third location in California, currently functioning as a multi-agency recovery hub. This innovative shared space allows local nonprofits and government partners to accept and store vital donations that would otherwise be turned away due to lack of storage space. The GEM staff operate a streamlined distribution system to empower local organizations to maximize collective impact across the region.

“Our mission has always been to address the most urgent needs efficiently and quickly, in a streamlined, organized manner, while maintaining the lowest possible operational cost, ensuring every dollar possible goes further for survivors and those impacted,” notes Michael Capponi, President and Founder of Global Empowerment Mission.

GEM’s response follows its structured three-phase disaster relief model:

Phase 1: Immediate Response - Distribution of emergency cash cards and comprehensive GEM BStrong Necessity Kits containing non-perishable food, hygiene items, hydration, and laundry supplies to evacuees and displaced families.

Phase 2: Transitional Recovery - Programs to transition families out of temporary accommodations into stable housing through its Rental Assistance Program (RAP), providing first and last month’s rent and security deposits. GEM also offers Small Business and Artisan Recovery Grants to help restore economic independence. The organization works actively within Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs), Local Assistance Centers (LACs), and MARCs, ensuring seamless navigation for survivors in partnership with government agencies.

Phase 3: Long-Term Stability - GEM assigns trained Case Navigators to guide families through housing solutions and small business restoration. Using state tools like DINs maps, GEM ensures prioritization based on severity of impact and prevents duplication of services in collaboration with state and federal partners.

Additionally, GEM has hosted multiple Recovery Pop-Ups providing on-site resource centers, mental health counseling, medical support, children’s play areas, and distribution of crucial aid, remediation supplies, and new clothing.

On July 19th, 2025 GEM will host its first-ever “Hire A Survivor” Job Fair, integrated into a Recovery Pop-Up in collaboration with Cal OES, and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC). This groundbreaking event, in partnership with Los Angeles County, Senator Perez’s office, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, GoBiz, and others, and is designed to advance economic recovery by connecting survivors directly with employment opportunities. As GEM emphasizes: jobs = financial recovery = long-term housing stability.

“We are honored to support the people of Los Angeles County during their time of greatest need and remain committed to rebuilding resilient, self-sufficient communities together,” further adds Michael Capponi, GEM President and Founder. “While many organizations helped for a short-term, immediate window, our consistent, strategic efforts have continued to grow and expand, bringing aid, support and resources to thousands of people in need.

About Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

Global Empowerment Mission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing effective disaster relief in three phases: immediate response, transitional recovery, and long-term sustainability. GEM operates globally to empower communities to rebuild stronger and more resilient after disaster strikes. Follow on social @globalempowermentmission.org and For more information, please visit www.globalempowermentmission.org.

