Houston's Largest WWTP : Headworks Announces Award to Supply MS1 Bar Screens

Future location for two MS 1 Bar Screens

Headworks Inc. announces the award for the design and supply of four MS1 Bar Screens to replace the aging equipment at the 69th Street WWTP in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Headworks International, Inc. is proud to announce the award for the complete design and supply of four MS1 Bar Screens to replace the aging equipment at the 69th Street WWTP in Houston, Texas. Houston, the fourth-largest metro area in the USA, operates over thirty-nine WWTPs with varying capacities. The 69th Street Plant is the largest. Its four channels handle a total of up to 450 mgd (1,700,000 m3d) at peak flows.Headworks will provide the complete process design, equipment selection, P&ID, in-house manufacturing at its Houston facility, and start-up and commissioning services.For years, the plant has struggled with its aging screening equipment. In 2024, under a CMAR project delivery method, Boyer Inc. received an order to replace and rehabilitate existing plant equipment. In collaboration with WJ Environmental, Garver prepared the specifications for the City of Houston. Headworks was selected among three bidders to supply the four large new MS1 Bar Screens.The units are 10 ft wide, have an overall length of 22 ft, fit in a 10.5 ft deep channel and are manufactured in 316 stainless steel."We are honored to provide equipment for the City of Houston’s largest wastewater treatment plant," said Headworks CEO Michele LaNoue. "This project showcases our commitment to innovative environmental sustainability and operational efficiency solutions. As a Houston-based manufacturer, we proudly support the city and its commitment to protecting the environment."About Headworks International, Inc.:Headworks International Inc. ( headworksinternational.com, Houston, TX), with over 30 years of experience, is a leading engineering and manufacturing company supplying biological wastewater systems and liquid/solid separation equipment to the worldwide municipal and industrial wastewater treatment market.

Massive MS 1 Bar Screens at Stickney in Chicago, one of the largest Wastewater Treatment Plants in the World. Each screen has 144 MGD ( (540,000 m3/d) capacity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.