HEADWORKS INTERNATIONAL, INC. PARTNERS WITH WGM ENGINEERING LTD. FOR THE UK WATER MARKET
Headworks & WGM Engineering have formalized their relationship to offer comprehensive design/delivery of sustainable solutions to UK Water Companies & Industry.
At Headworks International, our team continues to be laser-focused on developing innovative, sustainable solutions for the global wastewater sector.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headworks International, Inc. is proud to announce its partnership with WGM Engineering Ltd., a member of the RSK Group, and a leading UK sustainable engineering solution provider for water and wastewater treatment. Headworks and WGM are working together throughout the UK to design and deliver sustainable wastewater treatment solutions based on one or more of Headworks’ innovative biological wastewater treatment processes.
— Michele LaNoue
Together they have successfully delivered a new MBBR/IFAS solution, as part of Scottish Water’s Perth Wastewater Treatment Works upgrade. The project is currently completing acceptance testing and results to date indicate a significant process improvement delivered through this innovative and sustainable solution.
The partnership of these two leaders in their respective fields creates a powerful combination that can tackle any water, wastewater treatment, or water reuse challenge, no matter the complexity. Their collaboration ensures Headworks the benefits of WGM’s extensive engineering knowledge, experience in the UK Water industry, MEICA offerings, and turnkey project delivery expertise. In turn, WGM and its customers gain access to Headworks’ process solutions, including its MBBR/IFAS, unique media-based annamox, and patented anaerobic MBBR technologies, opening an array of solutions to the region that can be delivered entirely turnkey by the partnership.
"At Headworks International, our team continues to be laser-focused on developing innovative, sustainable solutions for the global wastewater sector," stated Headworks CEO Michele LaNoue. "The need for reusable water is growing exponentially as the climate changes. To deliver these class-leading, priority solutions quickly, efficiently, and professionally, quality partners are essential. Excellence in project delivery is one of the keys to Headworks’ global success. To achieve excellence, it takes a complete team that communicates well and thinks out of the box to find the cost-effective solutions needed today. Our customers demand and deserve it.
“Headworks’ collaboration with WGM is a truly exciting development that grew from the work our respective teams accomplished for Scottish Water’s massive upgrade of the Perth Wastewater Treatment Facility. The project progressed smoothly and was delivered on time, despite its execution through most of the pandemic. WGM shares our core values as they continue to grow their business for a more sustainable future.”
WGM was established in 1986 and joined the RSK Group in October 2022. It provides a complete complement of civil, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation (“MEICA”) design and engineering services to the UK municipal and industrial sectors, via their various off-site engineering and modular-build facilities. WGM is highly committed to becoming a fully Net Zero business by 2040 supporting both WGM’s clients’ and Scotland’s ambitious Net Zero targets.
“WGM is delighted to announce our partnership with Headworks, a company internationally renowned for their expertise and innovative solutions in the water industry,” said Ian Mathieson, WGM Managing Director. “Partnering with Headworks will support our ambitious growth plans through the delivery of pioneering and sustainable solutions to our clients across the UK.
“Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction and sustainable solutions are key drivers for both organizations and are key to supporting our own and our client’s journeys towards Net Zero. Employing Headworks’ wastewater process expertise and innovative MBBR (Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor) technology, our clients will realize significant improvements in existing asset performance and capacity, avoiding the need to construct new process units and the associated GHG emissions these attract.
“We are excited to be working alongside Headworks and look forward to delivering class-leading, sustainable solutions across the UK during SR21/27, AMP 8, and beyond”.
About Headworks International
Headworks International Inc. (https://headworksinternational.com, Houston, TX) is a leading global engineering and manufacturing company supplying biological wastewater systems and liquid/solid separation equipment to the worldwide municipal and industrial wastewater treatment industry. Headworks has over 30 years of experience in wastewater treatment solutions for industrial and municipal effluent treatment using MBBR/IFAS, media-based anammox technology, and is a pioneer in its patented AnMBBR process. It is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Canada and Dubai.
About WGM
WGM (https://wgmengineering.co.uk/, Glasgow, Scotland) is a leading, sustainable engineering solutions provider based in Glasgow and Livingston. A member of the RSK group, WGM is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for clients and communities across the UK through its in-house, multi-disciplinary resource pool. This comprises project management, design, engineering, workshop, fabrication, and specialist coatings services, all delivered through a number of off-site engineering facilities, where Modular Build and DfMA strategies are key to adding value and supporting our own and our client’s ambitious Net Zero ambitions.
