Bright Pattern and AvanteNow Partner to Deliver IT Service Management with AI-Powered Contact Center Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a global leader in AI-powered cloud-based contact center solutions, and AvanteNow, a renowned IT service specialist, have announced a new partnership. This collaboration aims to deliver a new class of integrated solutions for enterprise service and customer engagement – with a particular strength in ServiceNow-based service management."With Bright Pattern’s advanced AI platform, paired with the deep ServiceNow expertise of AvanteNow, we’re redefining how businesses manage and automate services across departments and channels," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Our agentic AI automates service interactions at scale and integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows."Aditya Garg, CEO of AvanteNow, said, "This partnership gives companies the tools to accelerate digital transformation – whether through customer-facing channels or internal IT service operations. Our combined focus on speed, quality, and customization makes us the ideal partner for complex service environments."Bright Pattern, a recognized leader in the contact center industry, has a proven track record of seamlessly integrating IT service management with advanced contact center solutions, delivering transformative results for its customers.About Bright PatternFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform for the entire customer journey. The platform includes comprehensive automatic call distribution (ACD) capabilities, an advanced AI suite that solves the broadest set of use cases, and workforce management (WFM) to manage human as well as virtual agents.Recognized by partners and customers as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.With a proven track record serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers unmatched deployment flexibility — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com About AvanteNowAvanteNow is a global IT service provider specializing in ServiceNow consulting and implementation. With a deep understanding of the unique needs of businesses, particularly across Europe and GCC. AvanteNow delivers a comprehensive range of customer-centric ServiceNow capabilities. These solutions are designed to meet the evolving demands of modernizing and digitizing complex business operations, helping organizations streamline processes, drive innovation, and enhance operational efficiency in an increasingly digital world. www.avantenow.com

