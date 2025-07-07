32nd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Mike Spitzer Retires

Judge Mike Spitzer was a bit reluctant when the opportunity to serve as a judge in the 21 judicial district emerged in 2018.

“To be honest with you I never wanted to be a judge, but I had a very good law practice and enjoyed practicing law,” said Judge Spitzer.

The 21st judicial district included Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson county - which was no longer considered rural.

“The dynamics of having three rural counties in a very urban and growing county was just not working out well for the people or those rural counties or Williamson County that was growing so fast the judges had about all they could do.”

After working with the legislature, a judicial position was added to the 21st district and Judge Spitzer was selected

He ran unopposed for reelection in 2020. By 2022, the 32nd Judicial District was created.

“The real reason it was created is because we could not figure out a way for the district to stay together and a judge continually be elected from Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties to serve those three counties,”

said Judge Spitzer. “The constitution is very clear that a judge is elected from the district in which they sit. That included Williamson County, so we began doing some work on getting a new district created. It’s the first one in 45 years, so it was a feat that was almost impossible. With the help of Jack Johnson and a senator from this area, Joey Hensley, the 32nd judicial district was created.”

Judge Spitzer then ran for election in the 32nd District and won.

“I think it would have been fine to be connected with Williamson County,” said Judge Spitzer. “I really enjoyed my relationship with the judges in Williamson County. We’re all still good friends. I enjoyed that, but there was no way to keep the district together and ensure there was someone who knew the people, knew the socio-economic status, the values of the people in rural counties, would always be elected as a judge here.”

It’s that camaraderie with people Judge Spitzer truly enjoys, from his days practicing law to sitting on the bench.

“I think by way of progress it was helpful for me because I was able to see some things as a judge that I didn’t see as a lawyer, primarily things I have seen going on within the criminal world and also in the civil world in the domestic area,” he said.

What he enjoys most about his judicial career is finding ways to help people.

“There was a guy who came up and said, ‘Judge Spitzer’ and gave me a hug. He said, ‘I’m here because of you.’ He went through our drug court program. Things like that are very helpful in making you feel good about what you do.”

Judge Spitzer plans to continue helping people off the bench. He’s even developed a curriculum titled Parent Enrichment Gold Star Parents, designed to keep children out of the court system.

“I know that the state spends a significant amount of money on mental health issues, addiction, incarceration, probation, and violations of probation,” said Judge Spitzer. “I’m familiar with the adverse childhood experience inventory. An extensive study was done that shows a certain number of scores on that inventory, more likely than not, where children end up being addicted or having physical or mental health ailments. So, I began looking at that and wondering why we weren’t doing something to enrich families. What are we doing to make better parents? No one has anything like that, so I worked with a group, and we developed a six-session study that’s called Parent Enrichment, Gold Star Parents, and I wouldn’t have known that but for being on the bench. That’s one of the things that I’m proud of.”

In fact, he is hoping to present the curriculum to his fellow judges at an upcoming judicial conference.

“I think every judge in the state would benefit by having that,” said Judge Spitzer. “One of the people who was helping us develop it was a school teacher. She assisted us in developing lesson plans. The way it works is we can send a thumb drive or even email the whole curriculum to someone, and it’s got facilitator notes, how to start, how to teach it and all those things, so it’s well done. Hopefully, I can get people interested throughout the state on it.”

Meantime, he has this advice for his successor:

If you will get up every morning and you’ll recite ten phrases that I’ve been reciting for the whole time I’ve been on the bench and now, by the alphabet, they begin with a “c” compassion, dignity – recognize every person for their worth in life, Even-tempered, Forgiveness, Gratitude, Humility, Integrity, Justice, Kindness, and Love. If you live every day like that, you’ll be a good judge,” he said.

In retirement Judge Spitzer is also focused on spending time with his wife.

“This came along, and it was important for me to serve the district where I had been practicing law and made good clients throughout the years,” he said. I just hope to spend some time with her. We’ve got a place that needs a lot of attention that I’ve ignored. We’ve got a place down in Gulf Shores we can go to visit. Just mainly spend time with my wife. Her name is Dana, best wife you could find, great partner.”