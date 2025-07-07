NEBRASKA, July 7 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Deploys Nebraska Task Force One to Flood-Stricken Texas

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has directed the deployment of Nebraska Task Force One (NE-TF1) – Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Team to flood-stricken areas of Texas. The 45-member group, including two canine teams, will leave Lincoln this afternoon. They are expected to arrive in San Antonio, TX in the morning.

Gov. Pillen has been in contact with Texas Governor Greg Abbott concerning the flooding disaster and its aftermath. A request for state help was issued through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), prompting the deployment of Nebraska Task Force One.

“This continues to be a serious situation in Texas, one which requires immediate response,” said Gov. Pillen. “Nebraska stands ready to assist in any way it can. The team we are sending has the training necessary for dealing with these kinds of disaster environments and will be able to expedite the search efforts that continue to take place.”

The Nebraska Task Force One team will be transporting boats, vehicles and other equipment necessary for navigating areas devastated by the flood waters. At least 90 people across central Texas are dead and others remain missing.

Nebraska Task Force One is one of 28 US&R groups in the national disaster response system. Normally, those groups are deployed and managed under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This situation is unique in that the deployment was directed under the authority of Gov. Pillen through the Nebraska Emergency Management Act.

The group is expected to be deployed for up to 14 days.