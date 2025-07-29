NEBRASKA, July 29 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces Approval of Disaster Request, Loans Now Available in Aftermath of June Storms

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced that small businesses, nonprofits and residents in a handful of Nebraska counties are eligible to apply for low interest loans administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), as a result of a severe storms and flooding that occurred June 25 – 26. The SBA has granted a disaster declaration that was submitted by Gov. Pillen on July 24. The affected counties include Adams, Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick.

“I’m grateful to the SBA for recognizing the extreme damage that resulted from that particular storm,” said Gov. Pillen. “This disaster declaration will help businesses and homeowners in the affected communities get the assistance they need to get back on their feet.”

Starting tomorrow at noon, customer service representatives will be on hand at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center located in Grand Island to help answer questions about the SBA disaster loan program and assist with the application process.

A variety of loan types are available. Businesses and nonprofits can apply to replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery, equipment, inventory and other business assets. Homeowners and renters can also apply for loans related to the repair or replacement of personal property. Additionally, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) can help cover things like bills, payroll and other capital needs directly resulting from the storms and flooding.

Applicants can learn more about the different disaster loans that are available by visiting sba.gov/disaster. Customer service can be reached at (800) 659-2955.

The Hall County Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at 1210 N. North Rd., Grand Island, NE. While walk-ins are accepted, applicants are encouraged to schedule an in-person appointment in advance at appointment.sba.gov. Hours of operation at that location are Mon.- Fri., 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.