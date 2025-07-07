Bronson Legal and Wolf Haldenstein Firms File Data Breach Class Action Against American Income Life Ins. Co.

Globe Life, Inc. Subsidiary Sued in Federal Court in Texas for Data Breach Violations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globe Life, Inc. Subsidiary Sued in Federal Court in Texas for Data Breach ViolationsA class action was filed on June 24, 2025 by national consumer rights class action law firms Bronson Legal LLC and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP addressing a data breach reported to have occurred at American Income Life Insurance Co. (“AIL”), potentially impacting the personal sensitive information (including, among others, private health information and Social Security numbers) of up to 850,000 policyholders. The case is Harris v. American Income Life Ins. Co., No. 6:25-cv-00262, pending in U. S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, involving claims of breach of contract, negligence, and unjust enrichment.Waco, Texas-based AIL is a subsidiary of Globe Life, Inc. (“Globe”), an A.M. Best “A” rated insurer. Globe’s “family” of companies (including AIL) have reportedly over 17 million policies and $220 billion in “in force” coverage, advertising “secure life and supplemental health insurance protection” to policyholders “today and in the future.” On June 14, 2024, Globe reported to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission that hackers had accessed one of its web portals, with the full scope, nature and impact of the incident not yet known. In October 2024 Globe disclosed, in part, that an “unknown threat actor” was seeking to extort money in exchange for “not disclosing certain information held and used by the Company and its independent agents,” information that “may relate to certain customers and customer leads that can be traced to [AIL].” The data at issue reportedly includes “personally identifiable information categories such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, postal addresses, and in some instances Social Security numbers, health-related data, and other policy information for approximately 5,000 individuals,” but the total number of potential victims and scope of compromised data was “not yet fully verified.” Then, in January 2025, Globe disclosed that the breach was potentially far more widespread, and it was notifying and making credit monitoring services available to about 850,000 additional individuals.If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH letter or email from AIL (or Globe), and have experienced recent suspicious or concerning activity (including, but not limited to, actual or attempted fraud or identity theft), it is possible that your personal information was compromised as a result of the incident referenced above and may be being offered for sale on the dark web. If you received such a notice, reside in the U.S., and wish to discuss this matter or have any questions about your rights and interests in connection with this matter, please contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP and/or Bronson Legal LLC, using the information provided below.Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in prosecuting consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts nationwide. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of the firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION TO WOLF HALDENSTEINOr contact:Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLPCarl Malmstrom, Esq. (Of Counsel) orGregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial AnalysisEmail: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.comTel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774Bronson Legal LLC has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights and class action litigation in state and federal courts across the country. Principal Kent A. Bronson, Esq. has vigorously represented injured consumers, investors, and small businesses for over two decades in complex class, derivative and individual cases, including stockholder and consumer fraud, trade libel, breach of contract, and other areas. He has been involved in and overseen cases responsible for recovery of hundreds of million dollars and other key relief for aggrieved plaintiffs.Or Contact:Bronson Legal LLCKent A. Bronson, Esq.Email: kbronson@bronsonlegalllc.comTel: 609-276-0406Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

