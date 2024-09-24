Bronson Legal and Wolf Haldenstein Firms Commence Class Action Against Illinois Bone & Joint Institute for Data Breach

Class Action filed in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of Class of Current and Former Patients Whose Personal Information Was Compromised

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer rights law firms Bronson Legal LLC and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announce that they have filed a class action case on behalf of current and former patients of the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (“IBJI”) in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Chancery Division, in connection with a data breach incident involving records of nearly 200,000 current and former IBIJ patients. The case is captioned Kogen vs. Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, LLC, Case No. 2024CH08913 (Sept. 19, 2024).IBJI has notified patients that their personal information, including at least their names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical treatment or diagnosis information, and/or health insurance or claims information, may have been stolen. According to IBJI, records and sensitive information of approximately 182,670 of its patients and former patients were affected by this data breach. As a result, these patients, proposed class members, now face a real and imminent risk of identity theft, heightened by the potential leak of Social Security numbers.If you have received a recent notice of this data breach and have experienced recent suspicious or concerning activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and/or may be being offered for sale on the dark web. If you have received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH letter from IBJI and you reside in the United States, and wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP or Bronson Legal LLC, using either of their respective contact information provided below.IBJI is a for-profit Illinois orthopedic physicians group serving northern Illinois and northwest Indiana with its principal place of business at 900 Rand Rd., Ste 300, Des Plaines, Illinois. IBJI’s website reports that it has over “150 physicians, 100 locations throughout Chicago, [and] expertise in every orthopedic specialty, and complete diagnostic and rehab services.”IBJI’s current and former patients have entrusted it with an extensive amount of their personally identifiable information (“PII”). IBJI retains this information on its computer systems — even after the particular transaction or relationship with a patient ends.According to IBJI, on July 4, 2024, it detected unauthorized access to certain computer systems on its network. After initiating an investigation, IBJI reportedly ascertained that an unauthorized third party had accessed the IBJI network between May 30, 2024, and July 4, 2024, and acquired certain files during this period. IBJI determined that the systems may contain personal information including current and former patients’ names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical treatment or diagnosis information, and health insurance or claims information. IBJI reportedly retained cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement and “took all steps to immediately secure its environment from any additional malicious activities in order to safeguard its systems.”On or about August 30, 2024, IBJI began sending “Notice of Data Breach” letters to those whose PII may have been impacted, nearly two months after initially discovering the unauthorized third-party access to IBJI’s network. IBJI also filed notifications with various state Attorneys General, including at least those of, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, and Vermont.Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of the firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION TO THE WOLF HALDENSTEIN FIRM

Or contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Of Counsel
Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 Or Contact:

Bronson Legal LLC
bronsonlegalllc.com
Kent A. Bronson, Esq.
Email: kbronson@bronsonlegalllc.com
Tel: 609-255-1031

