Ruck’s Meat Processing Recalls Ready-To-Eat Sausage Products Due to Possible Listeria monocytogenes Contamination

Ruck’s Meat Processing in Belle Plaine, MN is voluntarily recalling a variety of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. The products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes during routine sampling by Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) inspection personnel.

The MDA and the company have not received any reports of adverse reactions or illness due to consumption of this product.

Ruck’s Meat Processing sausage products subject to this recall bear the establishment number “8921” inside the State of Minnesota mark of inspection and a packed-on date of “6-25-25” on the label. Ruck’s Meat Processing also produced sausage product under the label brand name of Tollefson Family Pork which would have the same mark of inspection and packed on date of “6-25-25.”

Tollefson Family Pork products subject to this recall were sold at various farmers’ markets and wholesale events. The products are:

Homestyle Wieners

Smoked Polish Sausage w/Cheddar Cheese

No Sugar Added Homestyle Wieners

Ruck’s Meat Processing products subject to this recall were sold at their retail location in Belle Plaine. The products are:

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially serious disease marked by fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and nausea. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis, but it can sometimes cause fatal infections in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who purchased this product should throw it away or return it to the store. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruck’s Meat Processing at 952-873-2848.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us