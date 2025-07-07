Food as medicine: Your diet can promote health & well-being

We’ve all heard the saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Can a delicious, nutritious meal serve as medicine? Yes! It’s true that specific foods can have beneficial effects and support overall health and well-being.

When John, a Veteran who receives his care through the VA Maryland Health Care System, had a hard time managing his diabetes with medication alone, his VA care team connected him with a VA dietitian. Together they worked on simple swaps in John’s diet, like swapping sugar-loaded sports drinks for iced tea with fresh squeezed lemon. These small changes added up, and soon John saw his blood glucose levels drop.

According to recent research, one out of five deaths around the world can be linked to poor diet and nutrition. Fortunately, VA offers resources to help prevent and manage chronic diseases through proper nutrition and dietary choices.

Fiber can aid digestion, promote weight loss, reduce risk of chronic disease and support gut health. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes are rich sources of fiber.

Ginger can help with nausea, including nausea from pregnancy and chemotherapy.

Foods that are high in anti-inflammatory properties can help decrease inflammation in the body, which reduces the risk of health problems. Anti-inflammatory foods include lean meats, seeds, beans, fatty fish, and fruits and vegetables. Spice up your food with cumin, garlic, cinnamon and turmeric for more anti-inflammatory benefits.

Add an avocado to your plate to enhance brain function and reduce risk of arthritis. It also good for your skin.

Probiotic foods support gut health. Try adding Greek yogurt or kimchi, a fermented cabbage dish, to meals and snacks.

Portabella and shitake mushrooms can be great meat substitutes. Mushrooms can help support a healthy immune system.

It’s important to remember that these recommendations are not considered a substitute for medications prescribed by your provider.

A local VA registered dietitian is available to help you in creating a nutrition plan that promotes health and reduces the risk of chronic disease. If you’re interested in this or any other nutrition-related topic, contact your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian.