New affordable homes open in Qualicum Beach

CANADA, July 7 - People living in Qualicum Beach with low to moderate incomes have access to 56 new affordable homes with the opening of the Residences at Qualicum Station.

“With costs rising, it’s more important than ever that people have an affordable, stable place to call home,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “More new rentals are being built than ever, helping families, seniors and individuals build and strengthen ties to the community they love. We’ll keep working with all levels of government to get homes built that fit people’s needs and budgets.”

Located at 136 Village Way W., the new building features an apartment building with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as seven three-bedroom town homes, each with their own fenced yard. Rents vary based on income and unit size, starting at $445 for a studio. Rents are subsidized for 70% of the units in the building so that rent is set at 30% of gross monthly income. The remainder of the units are at market rent for people with moderate incomes, ranging from $1,100 for a studio, to $2,200 for a three-bedroom unit.

The homes were built with a budget of approximately $22 million. They were delivered by the Province, through BC Housing, using the Community Housing Fund in partnership with the Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation (CMHC). The Town of Qualicum Beach, along with the Qualicum-Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities also supported the development.

“The federal government is pleased to have contributed more than $12 million through the Affordable Housing Fund to this important project,” said Stephanie McLean, Canada’s Secretary of State (Seniors) and MP for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke. “With this investment, more residents in Qualicum Beach will have access to affordable, sustainable homes where they can put down roots and build a future. This project demonstrates how partnerships between all levels of government and non-profit organizations are helping to address the housing challenge for Canadians.”

The building is owned by the Qualicum-Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society and was designed to support people struggling to find affordable housing in the community, including seniors, families and people with disabilities. The building opened in May 2025 and is accepting rental applications.

“The Town of Qualicum Beach is proud to contribute to the development of the Residences at Qualicum Station, a key advancement in affordable housing in our community,” said Teunis Westbroek, mayor of Qualicum Beach. “This development ensures our residents have access to safe and affordable homes, creating a stronger, more inclusive community.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 93,250 homes delivered or underway, including 280 new homes in Oceanside.

Quotes:

Dana Lajeunesse, B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for accessibility —

“Seniors, families and people with disabilities in Qualicum Beach should have access to safe, affordable housing where they feel welcomed and supported. This project shows how all levels of government can work collaboratively with the non-profit housing sector to build inclusive communities and make our province stronger and more accessible to everyone.”

Stephanie Higginson, MLA for Ladysmith-Oceanside —

“At a time of economic uncertainty, with costs rising, it’s more important than ever that people have an affordable place to rent. With these 56 new rentals in Qualicum Beach, the people who make our community such a vibrant place to live and work will have a home to call their own.”

Scott Rodway, chair, Qualicum-Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society Board —

“The Qualicum-Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society is pleased to be the developer and operator of the Residences at Qualicum Station. We thank the town, the Province (BC Housing) and the Government of Canada (CMHC) for their support and assistance in completing this much-needed addition to the housing options required to meet the needs of our town’s residents.

