Ignition and Karbon launch new integration to unify billing and workflow automation

By combining Ignition for proposal-to-payment automation with Karbon for workflow delivery, accounting firms can scale faster and boost efficiency and cash flow

By using Ignition to automate recurring revenue and billing, together with Karbon to handle practice workflows, small to large firms can start work sooner and get paid faster, at scale.” — Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , a recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies, today launched its enhanced integration with Karbon, the practice intelligence platform, bringing together best-in-class solutions to help accounting firms streamline how they engage and onboard clients, and get paid.Re-built on Karbon’s latest API, the new integration automates the entire client lifecycle, creating a seamless hand-off from signed agreement to payment to work delivery.“Firms are bogged down negotiating agreements, chasing signatures and payments, then manually onboarding clients before real work begins,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “By using Ignition as a best-of-breed solution to automate recurring revenue and billing, together with Karbon to handle practice workflows, small to large firms can remove that friction. They can start work sooner and get paid faster, at scale.”Instead of manually setting up work, Ignition automatically syncs clients and creates work items in Karbon as soon as a proposal is signed. This reduces client onboarding time and eliminates double handling as client set-up and work assignment is fully automated. A two-way continuous data sync keeps records up to date and reduces onboarding errors.“With Ignition automating proposal-to-payment and Karbon orchestrating the work, scaling firms can streamline their entire client onboarding process,” said Ian Vacin, Chief Partnerships Officer, Karbon. “Combining our two platforms offers a powerful solution to improve firm efficiency, profits, and cash flow.”First introduced in 2018, the Ignition + Karbon integration is already trusted by firms of all sizes, including top accounting and tax firm Dark Horse CPAs. The new and improved integration offers customers greater flexibility and control over workflows.“Ignition and Karbon are the backbone of our firm to streamline operations,” said Justin Kurn, Chief Revenue Officer, Dark Horse CPAs. “Automating engagements, payments, and client onboarding has delivered massive efficiency gains and been a game-changer for our growth. The new integration is exciting and is going to create serious leverage for our team.”To learn more, register for the Ignition and Karbon integration webinar on July 10, or visit https://www.ignitionapp.com/integrations/karbon About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,000+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 1.9 million clients and earned $9b in revenue via the platform. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK. Learn more at www.ignitionapp.com ###

