Ignition debuts industry-first AI price insights to empower firms to price with confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies, today launched Price Insights, the accounting industry’s first AI-powered pricing intelligence solution. Drawing on Ignition’s robust proposal data, it delivers tailored pricing benchmarks and suggestions that give firms the clarity to price smarter, improve profitability, and optimize revenue.“The accounting industry has lacked transparent pricing benchmarks, unlike retail or software where businesses can easily shop around and compare,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “Firms are left in the dark, forced to guess prices, even though pricing is the most powerful revenue lever they have. Ignition’s AI-powered Price Insights changes that. By combining AI with our rich proposal dataset, we’re unlocking pricing intelligence at scale. Firms now have very tailored, data-backed guidance at their fingertips to price with confidence and clarity.”AI-powered Price Insights are embedded directly into the Ignition proposal workflow, enabling firms to optimize pricing for services as they build client agreements. Key capabilities include:* Price benchmarks: See if service prices sit below, above or within range* Price suggestions: Get AI suggested optimal prices for services* Price reasoning: View a detailed explanation behind every price analysisTo deliver tailored pricing guidance, Price Insights analyzes a firm’s service details and compares them to similar services from comparable firms using Ignition. Variables such as location, firm profile, and industry are factored in to tailor insights, while the underlying dataset is refreshed regularly to stay relevant.Pricing strategy expert Ryan Lazanis, CPA and CEO of Future Firm, welcomed the launch of Ignition’s AI-powered Price Insights as a step forward in helping firms price for profitability.“Every firm owner I coach struggles with pricing, and most are undercharging for their services. The combination of AI with Ignition data delivers tailored price benchmarks that give firms more visibility into what others are charging. But the industry still has work to do, and firms need to step up and truly charge what they’re worth.”The launch of Price Insights marks the evolution of Ignition’s annual U.S. Accounting and Tax Pricing Benchmark Reports , moving beyond survey data to deliver dynamic, tailored benchmarks grounded in what clients are actually paying. With 80% of firms planning to raise fees in 2026, setting optimal prices has never been more critical to optimizing revenue and profitability.Price Insights also builds on Ignition’s track record of innovation in pricing. Earlier this year, the company launched AutoPricing , the industry’s first feature enabling firms to apply automatic bulk price increases when renewing client agreements or updating agreed services.Pricing and availabilityPrice Insights is available as an annual add-on subscription for customers in Australia and the United States across the accounting, bookkeeping, and digital agency industries. For more information, go to: https://www.ignitionapp.com/product/price-insights About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,000+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 1.9 million clients and earned $9b in revenue via the platform. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK. Learn more at www.ignitionapp.com

