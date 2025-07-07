July 7, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces National Claims Portal for Wall & Associates, Inc. Customers

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces National Claims Portal for Wall & Associates, Inc. Customers

Customers have until December 10, 2025, to register claims for possible restitution

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced the opening of a nationwide claims process and portal for customers of the tax debt settlement company, Wall & Associates, Inc., to identify themselves as being potentially eligible for restitution.

After a 2024 trial, the Fauquier County Circuit Court found that Wall & Associates, Inc. misrepresented the expertise of its salespeople as “tax consultants,” mispresented the average results or savings for people using its services, and misrepresented the geographic area where services would be performed.

The Court has ordered Wall & Associates, Inc. (fka E. Kenneth Wall & Associates, Inc., dba Mayfair Tax Help & Relief, Inc., Mayfair Tax Help, Inc., and Mayfair Tax, Inc.) to pay restitution to qualified customers who register their claims with Verus, LLC, the claims administrator for this case.

If you were a customer of Wall & Associates, Inc., you must register their claims with Verus by no later than December 10, 2025, to be eligible for restitution in this case.

Verus has established the following Internet website to collect customer information: www.WallConsumerClass.com.

Customers also may contact Verus by phone at 609-283-5393, by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by mail at P.O. Box 6535, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

At this time, the Court has not determined eligibility criteria or the amount of restitution that ultimately will be paid to each eligible customer.

