Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,608 in the last 365 days.

July 7, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces National Claims Portal for Wall & Associates, Inc. Customers

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Chloe Smith
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Announces National Claims Portal for Wall & Associates, Inc. Customers

Customers have until December 10, 2025, to register claims for possible restitution

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced the opening of a nationwide claims process and portal for customers of the tax debt settlement company, Wall & Associates, Inc., to identify themselves as being potentially eligible for restitution.

After a 2024 trial, the Fauquier County Circuit Court found that Wall & Associates, Inc. misrepresented the expertise of its salespeople as “tax consultants,” mispresented the average results or savings for people using its services, and misrepresented the geographic area where services would be performed.

The Court has ordered Wall & Associates, Inc. (fka E. Kenneth Wall & Associates, Inc., dba Mayfair Tax Help & Relief, Inc., Mayfair Tax Help, Inc., and Mayfair Tax, Inc.) to pay restitution to qualified customers who register their claims with Verus, LLC, the claims administrator for this case.

If you were a customer of Wall & Associates, Inc., you must register their claims with Verus by no later than December 10, 2025, to be eligible for restitution in this case.

Verus has established the following Internet website to collect customer information: www.WallConsumerClass.com.

Customers also may contact Verus by phone at 609-283-5393, by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by mail at P.O. Box 6535, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

At this time, the Court has not determined eligibility criteria or the amount of restitution that ultimately will be paid to each eligible customer.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

July 7, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces National Claims Portal for Wall & Associates, Inc. Customers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more