Two Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4005948
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/07/25 1249 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Danville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Point Comfort Road
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shirley Maynard
AGE: 85
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jonathan Bullard
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 2 in a work zone. Investigation into the crash determined Maynard (85) did not see traffic was stopped and ran into the back of Bullard (39). Maynard complained of chest pain after the crash and was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Bullard sustained minor injuries and was cleared by EMS. Maynard's vehicle was towed by Mt View Auto. Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Game and Danville Fire Department and Rescue.
COURT ACTION: No
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
