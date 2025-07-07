Submit Release
Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4005948                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/07/25  1249 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Point Comfort Road

WEATHER:        Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shirley Maynard

AGE: 85 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jonathan Bullard

AGE: 39  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper

INJURIES: Minor

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 2 in a work zone. Investigation into the crash determined Maynard (85) did not see traffic was stopped and ran into the back of Bullard (39). Maynard complained of chest pain after the crash and was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Bullard sustained minor injuries and was cleared by EMS. Maynard's vehicle was towed by Mt View Auto. Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Game and Danville Fire Department and Rescue.

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

