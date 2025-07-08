Adlook appoints Luca Filardo as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate global growth

WARSAW, POLAND, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adlook , a next-generation media technology company specializing in reaching audiences on the open web and CTV, has appointed Luca Filardo as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Luca will lead the company’s global revenue strategy, shaping how Adlook generates, grows, and delivers value across all markets and business lines.Luca has played a key role in shaping Adlook’s commercial operations and international expansion. He currently leads the integration of products, teams, and go-to-market strategies across regions — with the goal of creating a more consistent and scalable client experience globally.“Luca’s promotion marks an important next step for Adlook,” said Kuba Kossut, Global CEO of Adlook. “His ability to connect platform execution with client outcomes makes him the right leader to steer our global revenue strategy as we continue to grow and innovate.”The appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for Adlook, with the company introducing innovations such as its Socio-Demographic Accuracy Report, advanced Audience Solutions, and pioneering applications of Deep Learning in programmatic advertising.“I’m incredibly excited to step into this role at such a transformative moment — not just for Adlook, but for the industry as a whole,” said Luca Filardo, Chief Revenue Officer. “As we evolve our structure and unify how we bring products and teams together, my focus will be on driving clarity, consistency, and outcomes for our clients globally.”With this appointment, Adlook continues to scale with purpose — aligning global execution with a culture of ownership, collaboration, and long-term thinking.About AdlookAdlook is a next-generation media technology company specializing in reaching audiences on the open web and CTV – finding the right target groups where standard methods either under-deliver or outright fail.Adlook combines the power of AI and human expertise to tackle the three biggest challenges of open web media buying, that prevent advertisers from driving business outcomes: unreliable data used for targeting, operational complexity and poor media buying efficiency.Through innovative and groundbreaking Audience solutions, paired with cutting-edge Deep-Learning algorithms, Adlook restores programmatic advertising to its original vision: maximizing efficiency and delivering real, effective media to our clients.Learn more at www.adlook.com

