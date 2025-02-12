Adlook Announces Strategic Management Changes to Strengthen Global Market Position

This leadership and operations restructure reflect Adlook’s dedication to driving continued growth and innovation within cookieless advertising space

WARSAW, POLAND, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adlook , a global media tech company specializing in digital advertising solutions, today announced the expansion of its Management Board and the reorganization of the Adlook Outcomes team. These strategic moves are designed to strengthen the company's market position further and accelerate its global expansion.To meet the increasing demands of global expansion, these changes will support the company's growth in the competitive digital advertising market. This reorganization of the operational structure enhances customer support and increases operational efficiency, ensuring that Adlook maintains and strengthens its position as an industry leader.As part of this strategy, Luca Filardo (SVP of Commercial Growth), Michał Orzechowski (VP of Operations), and Mateusz Jędrocha (CPO) have joined the Management Board. Additionally, Daniel Surmacz, who has played a pivotal role in managing Adlook, will now take on a supervisory role, allowing him to focus on strategic initiatives across the entire Group. Alongside Kuba Kossut, Global CEO of Adlook, they will drive the company's future growth and reinforce its market leadership. Adlook is committed to collaboration and adaptability within an ever-changing market and these adjustments to its management strategy, support that."These changes in the Management Board and team reorganization are pivotal next steps in Adlook's evolution,” said Kuba Kossut, Global CEO of Adlook.“They enable us to operate more efficiently, respond more swiftly to changes, and better meet customer needs. The new structure introduces a clear division of roles and responsibilities, facilitating cooperation across all company levels. Our management team is joined by highly experienced specialists and leaders who will bring fresh perspectives and support our further expansion into additional international markets."The reorganization also impacts key positions within the Outcomes team:- Łukasz Abgarowicz assumes the newly created Global Head of Customer Success position. His primary goal will be to enhance cooperation with existing clients across various markets and leverage their global structures for Adlook's further expansion.- Jan Muszyński, as Regional VP of Growth for the Central and Eastern European (CEE), Brazil, and Mexico, and Jacek Celiński, holding the same position for Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom, will be responsible for the company's growth in these key markets. Their objective will be to enhance Adlook's market presence and establish long-term client relationships.- Bartosz Nowak has been promoted to VP of Sales for the CEE market, where he will focus on sales development and deepening relationships with business partners in the region.Adlook Outcomes offers meticulously crafted media products with guaranteed results, providing brands with an intuitive path to achieving the highest outcomes across the open web. By leveraging independent measurement partners such as DoubleVerify (media quality), Adelaide (attention), and Scope3 (carbon impact), Adlook ensures transparency, accountability, and exceptional results for its clients. The platform delivers 70-80% ad visibility, 55-75% video completion rates, and 99.5% protection against invalid traffic – all while maintaining a 100% compliance guarantee.Adlook currently operates in nine markets including Poland, UK, USA, Italy, Brazil, France, Mexico, Spain and Germany. Trusted by top brands like Kraft Heinz, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Mars, and PEPSICO, Adlook continues to drive innovation in the media space, delivering sophisticated yet accessible solutions to clients worldwide.About AdlookAdlook is a media tech company reshaping the future of programmatic advertising with privacy-first solutions.Powered by our proprietary Deep-Learning Bidder, Adlook empowers leading brands and agencies to drive unmatched results. We're proud to bring programmatic back to its original vision - maximizing effectiveness and delivering unmatched audience planning to our Clients.As early adopters of Chrome's Privacy Sandbox and Protected Audience API, Adlook leads the shift toward a cookieless future. With innovative solutions like Deep Search, Deep Context, and ContentGPT, we help brands transition smoothly from cookie-based to privacy-first advertising.Ready to future-proof your programmatic campaigns?Get started with Adlook today - Contact Us

