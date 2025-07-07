DNREC Drops Surf Fishing Reservations for 7 of 12 Drive-on Beaches

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced changes to the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation’s 2025 surf fishing reservation system, eliminating the need for reservations to fish at several drive-on, multi-use beaches on weekends and holidays.

Beginning Saturday, July 12, drive-on surf fishing beach reservations will no longer be required for:

• Key Box, Conquest and Faithful Steward beaches at Delaware Seashore State Park

• York, Middle and South beaches at Fenwick Island State Park

• Beach Plum Island north of Lewes

The removal of these locations from the reservation system – chosen because they have generally not filled to capacity on busy summer weekends – comprises nearly 64% of the state’s surf fishing beach availability.

“These are your beaches, Delaware,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “We are eliminating the need for reservations most of the time, preserving them only for fairness during the busiest days and hours. Delaware beaches are the precious jewel of our state’s tourism economy, and requiring beach reservations, where unnecessary, is an example of overregulation that can be streamlined to serve residents better.”

For the rest of the summer, DNREC will evaluate impacts to the beaches while measuring occupancy levels and any queuing or crowding issues as anglers surf fish at them without needing to make reservations, said Matt Ritter, director of the Division of Parks and Recreation.

Due to the high demand and capacity issues, daily reservations will continue to be required for Gordons Pond, Herring Point, Navy Crossing and Point Crossing in Cape Henlopen State Park and 3 R’s at Delaware Seashore State Park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Anglers with a reservation for a weekend or holiday can still access those drive-on surf fishing locations even when the park’s day use parking capacity has been reached, especially at Cape Henlopen where this is a frequent occurrence.

“Drive-on surf fishing reached record levels in recent years, and our parks have tried different ways to balance what can be overwhelming demand with the recreational experience so many enjoy,” Ritter said. “Reservations have become prevalent at state and national parks across the country, and as we evolve our reservation program in Delaware State Parks, we remain committed to providing a good experience for anglers and all our visitors. After careful consideration, we felt making the change to drop reservation requirements for several surf fishing beaches was the right decision.”

On the remaining beaches where reservations are still required on summer weekends and holidays, State Park staff will monitor surf and weather conditions and adjust the number of reservations available as the weekend approaches if it appears significant numbers of reserved spots may go unused.

“As surf tag holders have gotten used to the reservation system, we know from customer feedback that many people like the predictability of knowing they will have a spot and won’t be turned away or have to wait in a long line for someone to leave,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said. “At the same time, DNREC has certainly heard that some anglers, especially locals, like to wake up on a sunny day and decide to get out on the beach. With this change, we will provide different approaches for different types of visitors.”

Reservations will open as normal weekly for those beaches on Tuesday, July 8 at 11 a.m. for fishing July 12 and on Wednesday, July 9 at 11 a.m. for fishing Sunday, July 13. Reservations are available to valid 1-year and 2-year Surf Fishing Permit holders on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to one reservation per day. There are no changes to the off-peak surf fishing permit that allows anglers to access the beach without a reservation Monday through Friday, except for holidays that occur on a weekday.

DNREC Parks and Recreation Director Ritter said the changes are the result of evaluating the program over the past two years including capacity, total reservations, beach conditions and feedback from anglers. Since the reservation system was introduced in 2023 to improve visitor experiences and enhance conservation, none of the beaches where reservations are temporarily being suspended had reached full capacity, with the exception of the 2025 Fourth of July holiday this past weekend. DNREC will consider whether a one-time reinstatement of reservations will be needed for the Fourth in 2026.

Delaware Natural Resources Police Park Rangers Unit will continue to patrol the beaches with vehicle checks to ensure that visitors have valid fishing permits, equipment and reservations if applicable. For more information about surf fishing Delaware’s drive-on beaches visit www.destateparks.com/surf-fishing/.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contact: Beth Kuhles-Heiney, elizabeth.kuhlesheiney@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###