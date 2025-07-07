Select People Solutions Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Employment Agency in Lethbridge, Alberta

Select People Solutions Logo

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Employment Agency in Lethbridge, Alberta has been awarded to Select People Solutions. Select People Solutions also won the Quality Business Award for The Best Employment Agency in Lethbridge, Alberta in 2024. This recognition honours Select People Solutions for its continued outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Since 1991, Select People Solutions has been a trusted leader in employment services in Lethbridge and across Southern Alberta. As a locally owned and operated firm, Select People Solutions has provided over three decades of full-service recruitment, executive search, temporary staffing, and HR consulting. With more than 30,000 successful placements in both part-time and full-time roles, the company is committed to connecting businesses with top talent across a wide range of sectors, including executive, professional, office, industrial, agricultural, and human resources. The team, led by President and CEO Ryan Miller and General Manager Tara Lennox, includes experienced professionals in talent acquisition, operations, administration, recruitment, payroll, and marketing. Select People Solutions takes pride in offering personalized service, building lasting relationships, and contributing to the success and growth of the local workforce.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Select People Solutions stood out as a reputable company in the employment agency industry. Known for its professional and friendly team, Select People Solutions has earned a strong reputation within the Lethbridge community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Select People Solutions' communication and exceptional service:“We have worked with Select for many years and truly enjoy the people we have had the good fortune of dealing with! They are responsive and have had our best interests in mind. We are busy small business owners who wear many hats – including Select in the recruitment process takes the heavy lifting off our shoulders. The fact that we are long-time, repeat clients speaks for itself and several of the staff hired through Select have now become a permanent part of our organization. We would recommend Tara, Sam and their team without hesitation!"“I am very happy with Select's hands on and professional service and found value in being registered with Select. They found the right fit for me and I will highly recommend them to anyone looking for a new direction."“I have been working in agricultural projects with Select for the past 6 summers and absolutely love the company. The people who work here are so nice and genuine! I highly recommend summer work through Select."“I have had the pleasure of working with Select Recruiting for over 17 years, and each time the team never disappoints. My experiences have always been positive, with the placements both temporary and permanent being an excellent fit. Everyone at Select Recruiting that I have had the opportunity to work with has been very knowledgeable about the positions available that would best suit my experience and abilities. The quality of service has always been phenomenal. I have attempted to work with different placement agencies in the past and the dedication + commitment that Select Recruiting has for their workers is second to none. I would highly recommend Select Recruiting if your either seeking employment or looking for that perfect fit for your business!"The Select People Solutions team consistently goes above and beyond to connect reputable business with qualified job seekers.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Select People Solutions, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.ca

