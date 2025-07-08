Transforming Spaces: MacroAir Unveils Upgrades for Flagship AVDX Fan and Adds Efficient Lighting Kit for AVD Series Fans

New AVDX HVLS Fan Light Kit Compatible

MacroAir unveils revamped AVDX HVLS fan and new lighting kit, engineered for high-performance, efficient airflow in industrial, ag, logistics, and data centers.

The goal is to make things easier. When you can combine powerful airflow and effective lighting into one streamlined system, it’s a win-win for everyone from the architect to the facility manager.” — Jaylin Krell: SVP, Sales & Marketing

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MacroAir Fans , a leader in high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fan innovation, announces significant upgrades to its popular AVD ceiling fan series. The latest updates include a complete redesign of the flagship AVDX , a premium American-made, direct-drive HVLS fan, and the introduction of a versatile, high-bay light (HBL) kit now available across the current AVD line.These enhancements reflect MacroAir’s continued investment in solving customer pain points without compromising on quality, aesthetics, or performance.“These updates are a direct response to what our customers and dealers told us they needed,” said Tanner Ford, Vice President of Sales at MacroAir. “They wanted a sleeker, quieter, easier-to-integrate fan with more flexibility. The redesigned AVDX and new lighting kit deliver exactly what the market asked for, whether you’re retrofitting an existing space or designing a new one from the ground up.”A Fresh Take on a Fan FavoriteMacroAir’s newly redesigned AVDX brings modern form to industrial function. Improvements to the flagship model include:• A slim, direct-drive motor for a more refined aesthetic• Seamless integration with building management systems (BMS)• Compatibility with the new optional AVD Light Kit • AMCA certification for energy efficiency*• Ideal for industrial, manufacturing, and logistics applications• Quiet enough for offices, retail, and architecturally sensitive environmentsLighting the Way Across the Entire AVD SeriesMacroAir’s new AVD Light Kit introduces an efficient overhead lighting solution for larger spaces. The lighting kit:• Is designed for ceiling heights of 16 feet plus• Supports energy efficiency by consolidating airflow and lighting into a single appliance• Can be retrofitted on previously installed MacroAir AVD series fans as well as integrated into new units• Is available for purchase online or through dealers“The goal with the lighting kit was to make life easier for our customers,” said Jaylin Krell, SVP, Sales & Marketing at MacroAir. “When you can combine powerful airflow and effective lighting into one streamlined system, it’s a win-win for everyone from the architect to the facility manager. We want to be the go-to solutions provider, making airflow and lighting as simple as possible.”AVDX Product Highlights:• Available in 8’ - 24’ sizes, covering up to 22,000 sq. ft.• Warranty: 15-year motor / 10-year electric / 1-year labor• *AMCA Certified: Yes, for sizes 18’ and 24’• dBA Ratings: 51-56 (equal to the quiet hum of a standard refrigerator)• Motor Profile: Slim• Drive: Direct• Availability: MacroAir Direct Sales, Authorized Dealers, & Resellers• Ideal Use Cases: Warehouses, Manufacturing Facilities, Logistics Centers, Data Centers, Agriculture/BarnsAVD Light Kit:• Compatibility: AVDX, AVD5, AVD3, and AVD370• Availability: MacroAir Direct Sales, Authorized Dealers, Resellers, & OnlineTo learn more or request a quote, visit www.macroairfans.com/avdx ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About MacroAirIn the early 1990s, inventors Walter and Eddie Boyd discovered that happy, comfortable cows produce more milk, an insight that led to the invention of the High-Volume, Low-Speed (HVLS) fan and an entirely new industry.Today, Eddie’s daughters carry forward a third-generation, family-owned legacy, reimagining how air, the invisible essential of every space, is harnessed across industrial, commercial, and residential environments.MacroAir Fans combine powerful airflow with precision-engineered design to enhance comfort, air quality, and safety, while improving energy efficiency. By reducing reliance on traditional HVAC systems, HVLS fans help create healthier, more sustainable spaces without compromising on performance or style.To learn more, visit www.macroairfans.com

