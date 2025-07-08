MowbiWholesale.com Reveals the Secret to Tripling Art Print Sales: The Power of the Name Drop

Maine Puffins Name Drop Wholesale Art Print Denver Cowgirl Name Drop Wholesale Art Print Grand Canyon Bigfoot Waving Name Drop Wholesale Art Print

Add name drops to Mowbi art prints and triple your sales — turn wall art into souvenirs with custom town, park, or business name drops at MowbiWholesale.com.

SABATTUS, ME, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art prints are already a top-selling category for many retailers, but recent trends reveal a simple strategy that can dramatically increase their impact—and their profits. By adding a custom name drop to a design, such as the name of a town, city, national park, or local business, art prints transform from general home décor into meaningful, personal souvenirs. According to Mowbi’s latest retailer feedback, prints with location-specific name drops can triple sales compared to their non-customized counterparts.“When someone sees a beautiful print labeled ‘Lake George,’ ‘Sedona,’ or ‘Bryce Canyon,’ it becomes more than just artwork - it becomes a memory,” says a Mowbi spokesperson. “It’s a token of their trip, their town, or even their favorite café.”From gift shops in tourist destinations to boutique businesses seeking branded merchandise, Mowbi’s customizable prints provide an easy and affordable way to capture local pride and boost sales. Retailers are encouraged to add name drops for local landmarks, towns, resorts, campgrounds, and even event venues, making each piece exclusive to its location and customer base.MowbiWholesale.com provides low minimums (one piece per design), quick turnaround, and a growing catalog of art styles, ranging from national park themes and vintage travel posters to animal illustrations and folk art. The option to personalize each design with a name drop helps retailers create souvenir-quality products without the need for custom art commissions.To browse Mowbi’s wholesale collection or request a name-dropped design for your location or business, visit www.MowbiWholesale.com About Mowbi WholesaleMowbiWholesale.com is a leading provider of art prints and giftable wall décor for independent retailers across North America. Known for eye-catching designs, fast service, and flexible ordering options, Mowbi helps shops stock high-quality, locally relevant artwork that customers love to take home.

