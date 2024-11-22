Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,940 in the last 365 days.

Bigfoot Coffee Mugs is a New Line Designed by Mowbi

Bigfoot Mugs

Bigfoot Mugs

Mowbi's Bigfoot Inspired Coffee Mugs

Mowbi's Bigfoot Inspired Coffee Mugs

Cryptid Art Logo

Cryptid Art Logo

Cryptid-Art.com is launching its latest product line: Bigfoot-inspired coffee mugs designed by Mowbi.

SABATTUS, ME, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptid Art, the premier destination for cryptid products designed for cryptozoology enthusiasts, is announcing the launch of its latest product line: Bigfoot-inspired coffee mugs designed by Mowbi.

The new collection features a variety of designs, each showcasing the iconic and elusive Bigfoot in a different light. From humorous illustrations to intricate and detailed artwork, each mug is made with high-quality materials and is dishwasher and microwave-safe

About Cryptid Art:
Cryptid Art is a leading online retailer specializing in cryptozoology-themed products and artwork. With a commitment to quality and creativity, Cryptid Art brings the world of mysterious creatures to life through unique and engaging merchandise.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.cryptidart.com.

Susan Broadbent
Mowbi
+1 2078415174
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bigfoot Coffee Mugs is a New Line Designed by Mowbi

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more