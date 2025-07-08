LoanPASS Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Reliability in Mortgage Fintech

Transforming the lending industry with innovative decisioning solutions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoanPASS , a leading mortgage product and pricing engine (PPE), today announced it has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 2 examination conducted by Insight Assurance LLC. This independent audit validates LoanPASS adherence to stringent security, availability, and confidentiality controls, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to protecting customer data and delivering reliable service.The SOC 2 Type 2 certification verifies that LoanPASS’ systems and infrastructure meet the rigorous Trust Services Criteria set by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).This achievement reflects LoanPASS’ dedication to industry best practices in safeguarding sensitive financial information, ensuring system uptime, and maintaining the confidentiality of user data.“Security and trust are foundational to our mission of providing lenders with a seamless, secure, and efficient product pricing experience” said Dave Gorsuch, CTO of LoanPASS. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance reinforces our promise to customers that their data is protected with the highest standards in the industry.”LoanPASS’ SOC 2 compliance complements its innovative platform features such as real-time pricing updates, no-code configuration, and flexible integration capabilities — all designed to empower lending professionals with speed, accuracy, and trusted protection of sensitive data.For more information about LoanPASS’ security and compliance initiatives, visit https://www.loanpass.io/ About LoanPASSLoanPASS is a modern product pricing and decisioning engine with AUS functionality, giving U.S. lenders unprecedented control over loan pricing and eligibility. With LoanPASS’ no-code approach, banks, credit unions, IMBs, private lenders, and investors can quickly configure any lending product, from non-QM and construction loans to reverse mortgages and DSCR loans. To learn more about LoanPASS and its open API integrations with leading LOS, POS, and CRM providers, visit https://www.loanpass.io/

