LoanPASS integrates with Fannie Mae’s Pricing & Execution Whole Loan Platform

New integration aimed to enhance accuracy and efficiency of loan pricing with real-time data retrieval from Fannie Mae

To accurately generate front-end borrower pricing and perform best-exec analysis, lenders need granular pricing data that is specific to their financial institution and the lending scenario at hand” — Bill Roy, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoanPASS , a provider of loan decisioning and pricing technology, today announced an integration with Fannie Mae ’s Pricing & Execution Whole Loan(PE Whole Loan) Platform. The API integration enables LoanPASS to retrieve and display live pricing data that is specific to a lender’s unique Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer number.This new integration empowers LoanPASS users with real-time access to loan pricing data tailored to each lender’s own approval and commitment rates. The API integration gives banks, credit unions and independent mortgage companies transparency on loan pricing data with the goal of optimizing profitability and manage hedging risk.“As the needs of borrowers and those who serve them evolve, Fannie Mae remains committed to investing in and delivering value through the products and services it offers.” said Pete Skarnulis, Single-Family Business Account Management Solutions – Vice President at Fannie Mae.“To accurately generate front-end borrower pricing and perform best-execution analysis, lenders need granular pricing data that is specific to their financial institution and the lending scenario at hand,” said LoanPASS Founder and CEO Bill Roy. “By retrieving this data directly from Fannie Mae and making it available in LoanPASS, we’re saving our customers considerable time and empowering them to make faster, better-informed decisions.”For more information about LoanPASS’ integration with PE Whole Loan, request a demo today About LoanPASSLoanPASS is emerging as the new industry leader in pricing and loan decisioning technology solutions for lending institutions throughout the US. The LoanPASS rule-engine is a no-code, SaaS application that empowers lenders with unparalleled control over loan product, pricing, and underwriting decision output. The LoanPASS open API network allows seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers. LoanPASS targets a variety of lending sectors including mortgage investors, independent mortgage banks, private lenders, banks and credit unions. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://www.loanpass.io/ Tags: @loanpass_ @FannieMae #SaaS #lending #fintech #mortgage #capitalmarkets #secondarymarketing

