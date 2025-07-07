Local Apparel Company Expands Blog to Boost Tourism in Havre de Grace, Maryland

Havre de Grace Apparel Logo Havre de Grace Lighthouse Design by HdG Apparel

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Havre de Grace Apparel (a.k.a. HdG Apparel ), a beloved local brand known for celebrating the unique charm of Havre de Grace, Maryland, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its local lifestyle blog. The recent addition to HdG Apparel e-commerce site aims to expand on the goal of inspiring more people to explore and appreciate the small town’s rich history, scenic attractions, and vibrant community spirit.Founded by Lee Schafer, an entrepreneur with a strong background in digital marketing, Havre de Grace Apparel has become a creative outlet that bridges artistic design and regional pride. Through this new blog, Schafer hopes to further showcase the town that he and his wife have called home for the past five years, all while supporting local tourism."The Lifestyle blog is about more than just promoting our brand; it’s about bringing attention to a place that we love," said Schafer. "We want to shine a spotlight on everything that makes Havre de Grace so special—from its waterfront promenade to its charming downtown shops. Our goal is to inspire both visitors and residents to see our town through fresh eyes."The expanded direction of the blog complements the company’s growing line of products, which feature designs inspired by iconic Havre de Grace locations such as the Concord Point Lighthouse, the Havre de Grace Promenade , and the historic downtown area. These thoughtfully crafted designs resonate with locals and visitors alike, serving as meaningful keepsakes of their time in the town.A Growing Brand with Deep Local Roots:Havre de Grace Apparel began with a simple yet powerful mission: to celebrate the beauty and spirit of Havre de Grace through high-quality, locally inspired products. Originally focused on apparel, the brand has since expanded its offerings to include an eclectic range of items such as coffee mugs, reusable shopping totes, wall art, and home décor. Each piece reflects the brand's deep appreciation for the town’s heritage and landmarks.The brand’s commitment to celebrating local culture has been a driving force behind its success. While Havre de Grace Apparel primarily operates as an online retailer, it has forged meaningful connections with the local community through partnerships and events. Customers can find the brand’s products not only on its website but also at Joe’s Mercantile—formerly Joseph’s Department Store—and popular events like Havre de Grace First Fridays and the Havre de Grace Farmers Market.These approachable touchpoints have allowed the company to reach a diverse audience, from local residents seeking to show their pride to visitors looking for the perfect souvenir. Schafer emphasized that the blog is a natural next step in the brand’s mission to make the magic of Havre de Grace accessible to larger audiences.Building Connections and Growing Awareness:At its core, the expansion of their blog will serve as a storytelling hub for all things Havre de Grace. Featuring articles on local shops, seasonal activities, and hidden gems, it is designed to guide readers through an authentic Havre de Grace experience. The blog promises insider tips, vibrant visuals, and heartfelt narratives that capture the town’s essence.Schafer’s professional expertise in digital marketing plays a key role in shaping this new endeavor. Well-versed in creating engaging online spaces, Schafer takes pride in combining his passion for the area with his ability to effectively reach audiences online. From search engine optimization to social media integration, the blog is built to connect readers with Havre de Grace in a meaningful and lasting way.“It’s all about understanding what generates online traffic,” Schafer explained. “Through careful research and a powerful keyword strategy, our content will be curated to provide readers a peek into everything this community has to offer, and get Havre de Grace to put it on their must-see list.”Supporting Local TourismTourism plays a vital role in Havre de Grace’s economy, and Havre de Grace Apparel is committed to contributing to its growth. By creating engaging content and amplifying the stories of its landmarks and businesses, the lifestyle blog is positioned to strengthen its readers’ connection with the town.Lee Schafer envisions the blog becoming a valuable resource for both first-time visitors and long-time admirers of Havre de Grace. The focus will include featuring Havre de Grace shopping , antique stores, dining, museums and much more.For travelers, the blog will offer tailored guides to make planning a trip simple and exciting, while locals can use it to discover new aspects of their town.A Call to Rediscover Havre de Grace:The blog’s expansion is the latest chapter in the inspiring story of Havre de Grace Apparel. What began as a small apparel brand has blossomed into a platform for sharing and celebrating the unique qualities of this waterfront community.Visitors and locals alike are encouraged to explore the new blog and follow along to discover all that Havre de Grace has to offer. From iconic attractions like the Concord Point Lighthouse to the historic allure of its many museums, the blog will highlight so much of this small but vibrant town has to offer.“Havre de Grace is a town where history, nature, and community come together in ways you don't often see,” said Schafer. “We hope that through our designs and now through our blog, more people will fall in love with it the way we have.”About Havre de Grace ApparelHavre de Grace Apparel is a Maryland-based retailer dedicated to celebrating the charm and character of Havre de Grace. Founded by Lee Schafer, the company offers a thoughtfully curated collection of products, including apparel, home décor, and accessories, all inspired by local landmarks and culture. Havre de Grace Apparel sells primarily online at https://hdgapparel.com/shop , offering free local delivery and within the community at Joe's Mercantile and local events. The company is committed to promoting Havre de Grace as a destination by connecting people with its stories, sights, and spirit.

