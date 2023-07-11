Waterfront Arts, Wine & Jazz Festival Coming to Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace this August
Havre de Grace Colored School hosts 6th Annual Arts, Wine, Jazz & Soul Festival Fundraiser, Saturday August 12th at a New Waterfront LocationHAVRE DE GRACE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, Inc. is excited to announce that their annual fundraiser will be hosted at a beautiful new waterfront location this year, Saturday August 12th from 12:00pm - 6:00pm at Concord Point Park.
The 2023 Arts, Wine, Jazz & Soul Festival will feature live music from local jazz and soul artists, wine tastings from local wineries. Food and drink vendors will join local art & craft vendors.
MUSICAL GUESTS: This year’s event features musical performances from Saxl Rose, Chandra and the Ryzeband and Cafe Red.
TICKET OPTIONS: Tickets for the event start at $20 per person. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Also available are drink “sampling” tickets, and VIP packages. New this year is an expanded VIP Tent with guaranteed seating and private bar.
EVENT DETAILS: The 6th Annual Arts, Wine, Jazz & Soul Festival will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Concord Point Park & Lighthouse, located at 700 Concord Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078
This event is a great opportunity to support a worthy cause, and to enjoy a day of music, wine, and good company. This year's event was generously sponsored by Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc., who will be at the event to provide guests with premium American whiskey, bourbon and other spirits. There will also be a silent auction, with all proceeds going towards the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center.
“We are thrilled to host this fundraiser for the sixth year. This is a fun event with the goal of raising resources and awareness to restore and preserve the 111-year-old historic Colored School. Our goal is to transform the school into a state-of-the arts museum and cultural center. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, sit back, and enjoy the amazing jazz music, shopping at phenomenal craft vendors, sampling a variety of wines, signature cocktails, and food prepared by awesome vendors; all while taking in the majestic views of the Susquehanna River--it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Patricia Cole, President of the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum & Cultural Center, Inc.
MORE INFO: For more information, please visit www.HdGColoredSchool.net
and follow on Facebook @Havre de Grace Colored School Museum
& Cultural Center and Instagram @HdGColoredSchool
MEDIA: Patricia Cole, President
CONTACT: Havre de Grace Colored School Museum & Cultural Center, Inc.
(443) 939-0366
HdGColoredSchool@gmail.com
About Havre de Grace Colored School Museum & Cultural Center, Inc.
The Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center (HCSMCC) is dedicated to capturing the essence of African American life, history, and culture in Harford County, Maryland. Through exhibits and displays, visitors can delve into the rich heritage and understand the impact of African American contributions on American society. The museum showcases the interconnectedness of cultures and highlights the resilience and optimism inherent in African American history. The center remains a cherished venue for community gatherings and occasional events. The proceeds from this event will benefit the restoration and preservation of the historic Colored School.
www.HdGColoredSchool.net
Patricia Cole
Havre de Grace Colored School
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram