TuxCare Announces Partnership with Aikido to Deliver Endless Post-EOL Security for Open-Source Code

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced a partnership with Aikido Security , a leading software security platform provider for enterprises and software development companies.Through the partnership, Aikido’s customers can now secure the end-of-life open-source code embedded in their applications with TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support – precision-engineered security patches that keep legacy open-source code secure, compliant, and fully compatible for as long as needed. This eliminates the need for costly, complex, and disruptive upgrades, while ensuring endless security for Java, JavaScript, and Python packages today – with support for .NET, PHP, Ruby, and other widely used open-source packages coming soon.Having successfully resolved more than 5,000 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) in open-source software to date, TuxCare is uniquely positioned to help Aikido deliver to its customers the kind of post-EOL security most providers can’t – fast, proven and built for scale.“We’re pleased to work with a top innovator such as Aikido to bring greater peace of mind to their fast-growing customer base,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “This partnership further expands TuxCare’s presence, enabling more and more developers to easily and cost-effectively ensure top-notch security and compliance for their mission-critical applications regardless of end-of-life (EOL) scenarios.”“At Aikido, we believe developers shouldn’t have to choose between shipping fast and staying secure,” said Madeline Lawrence, CBO at Aikido, “Partnering with Tuxcare helps us deliver that promise: making security simple, even for legacy code. Our users can now stay protected without upgrading or rewriting a thing, even when dependencies go end-of-life. For large codebases, it’s more than convenience – it can amount to months of engineering time reclaimed from upgrades and reinvested into building.”Aikido SecurityAikido is the “no bullsh*t” security platform for developers. Trusted by over 25,000 organizations and 100,000 developers globally, Aikido is the all-in-one platform that secures code, cloud, and runtime—and gets security done automatically.Engineering teams move faster with Aikido through centralized code-to-runtime scanning, aggressive false positive reduction, risk bundling, step-by-step remediation guidance, and advanced AI remediation. Aikido’s autofix and autotriage agents automatically resolve issues across the stack—from static code issues to container vulnerabilities—while surfacing only the real risks.Through this partnership with TuxCare, Aikido now delivers automated security patches for end-of-life components in the six most-used languages on the Aikido platform: Java, JavaScript, Python, .NET, PHP, and Ruby.For more information, visit https://www.aikido.dev About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

